2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAH6506BK/00
Active Noise Cancelling
Slim and lightweight
Multipoint pairing
Want to reduce noise when you're on the go? Internal mics in the ear cups of these wireless over-ear headphones filter out the engine noise you don't want to hear, so you're free to be with the tunes you love.
The oval ear-cups and slender frame lend a distinctive sense of style. The over-ear fit creates a seal that passively isolates external noise. 32 mm drivers deliver deep bass and clear, detailed sound.
Streamline your working day. These wireless headphones can connect to two Bluetooth devices at the same time and switch between them as you need. So you can listen to music from your laptop and take calls from your phone.
2.9
of 5
17
Reviews
Leonneke
31/12/2022
Nederland
Verified buyer
Draadloze koptelefoon
Deze draadloze koptelefoon werkt perfect. Ik ben allen nog even aan het uitvogelen hoe het werkt om te kunnen bellen. De omschrijving die er bij zit is daar te beknopt voor.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH6506BK Draadloze hoofdtelefoon
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH6506BK Draadloze hoofdtelefoon
Lion77
12/09/2024
Deutschland
Preis Leistung
Super Produkt für Leute die nicht mega viel Geld ausgeben wollen aber keinen Schmarn wollen. Ich wollte Kopfhörer die eng anliegen und nicht zu bullig aussehen. Diese Kopfhörer sind perfekt, Aussehen, Comfort, Sound Qualität für diesen Preis
Pros
Eng Anliegen für kleinere Köpfe, gute Sound qualität
Cons
Nicht die allerbeste Geräuschunterdrückung aber ist nicht störend und für den Preis angemessen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH6506BK Kabellose Kopfhörer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH6506BK Kabellose Kopfhörer
Juhu24
28/03/2024
Suisse
Verified buyer
Sehr leichter Kopfhörer
Sehr leichter Kopfhörer Guter Tragkomfort Preisgünstig
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH6506BK Kabellose Kopfhörer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH6506BK Kabellose Kopfhörer
Battery life of play time is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.