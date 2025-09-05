  • Lower Price

    • Immerse freely Immerse freely Immerse freely

      Over-ear wireless headphones

      TAH7508BK/97

      Immerse freely

      Work or play, flow through your days with these wireless noise-cancelling headphones! Adaptive noise cancellation and a comfy over-ear fit keep you immersed. You get rich, detailed sound, and there's a low-lag setting for games and films.

      Immerse freely

      • Noise Cancelling Pro
      • Lightweight over-ear headphones
      • Natural sound. Dynamic Bass
      • Up to 60 hours of play time

      Immerse with Noise Cancelling Pro

      Adaptive noise cancellation quickly reacts to your surroundings to suppress external noise, including wind, in real time. If you want to hear what's going on around you, Awareness Mode lets outside sounds back in. Quick Awareness enhances voices, so you can have a conversation without removing your headphones.

      Light, comfy, foldable—and stylish!

      The round earcup mounts and sleek frame give these over-ear headphones a distinctive sense of style. Memory foam earcup cushions keep you comfortable through long listening sessions—and the earcups fold flat and swivel inwards for easy storage in your pocket or bag.

      Great sound even at low volume with Dynamic Bass

      You'll enjoy rich sound from the 40 mm drivers and good passive noise isolation from the over-ear fit. To enjoy the full power of your favourite basslines without turning up the volume, simply activate Dynamic Bass via the multifunction button or the Philips Headphones app.

      Up to 60 hours of play time (45 with noise cancelling on)

      You get well over a day of listening even if you have noise cancellation turned on. A full charge takes just 2 hours via USB-C, and a quick 15 minute charge gives you an extra 3 hours. You can also use a USB-C cable to plug into any smart device with a USB-C port.

      Clear calls. They'll hear what you're saying

      Your voice will come through clearly when you're on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.

      Solid Bluetooth multipoint connection

      Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming, and you can connect to two Bluetooth devices (iOS or Android) at the same time. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favourite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.

      Philips Headphones app. Personalise settings and controls

      Ever forget to turn off your headphones? Set a timer on our companion app and they'll power down automatically. The app also lets you manage connected devices or turn adaptive noise cancellation off and take control of the levels yourself. Plus, there's a range of preset sound styles: "Voice" is ideal for podcasts!

      Warm, detailed, natural. Philips sound signature

      From music to podcasts, these wireless headphones make the most of the sounds you love! You'll enjoy warm, detailed sound with rich bass from the large drivers, which are tuned to the Philips sound signature.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        Closed
        Frequency range
        7 - 40,000 Hz
        Impedance
        32 Ohm
        Sensitivity
        96 dB (1k Hz)
        Speaker diameter
        40  mm
        Maximum power input
        30  mW
        Driver type
        Dynamic
        Hi-Res Audio
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Bluetooth version
        5.2
        Bluetooth profiles
        • A2DP
        • AVRCP
        • HFP
        Maximum range
        Up to 10  m
        Multipoint connection
        Yes
        Supported codec
        SBC
        Headphone socket
        3.5  mm

      • Outer Carton

        Length
        21.6  cm
        Number of consumer packages
        3
        Width
        21  cm
        Gross weight
        1.742  kg
        Height
        26.3  cm
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 14021 6
        Net weight
        1.12  kg
        Tare weight
        0.622  kg

      • Convenience

        Automatic power off
        Yes
        Volume control
        Yes
        Philips Headphones app support
        Yes
        Firmware updates possible
        Yes
        Type of controls
        Button

      • Power

        Number of batteries
        1 pcs
        Talk time
        35 hr
        Charging time
        2  hour(s)
        Music play time (ANC on)
        45  hour(s)
        Music play time (ANC off)
        60  hour(s)
        Fast charging time
        15 mins for 3 hrs
        Battery weight (Total)
        12.4  g
        Battery capacity (Headphones)
        600  mAh
        Battery type (Headphones)
        Lithium Polymer (built-in)

      • Packaging dimensions

        Height
        25.5  cm
        Packaging type
        Carton
        Type of shelf placement
        Hanging
        Width
        19.45  cm
        Depth
        6.2  cm
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 14021 9
        Gross weight
        0.5  kg
        Net weight
        0.303  kg
        Tare weight
        0.197  kg

      • Product dimensions

        Height
        21  cm
        Width
        18.7  cm
        Depth
        5  cm
        Weight
        0.271  kg

      • Accessories

        Audio cable
        3.5 mm stereo cable, L=1.2 m
        Quick Start Guide
        Yes
        Charging cable
        USB-C cable, 500 mm

      • Design

        Colour
        Black
        Wearing style
        Headband
        Foldable design
        Flat/Compact fold
        Ear coupling material
        Fabric
        Ear fitting
        Over-ear
        Earcup type
        Closed-back

      • Telecommunication

        Microphone for call
        1 mic

      • ANC features

        ANC technology
        Hybrid
        Awareness mode
        Yes
        Microphone for ANC
        4 mic
        ANC (Active Noise Cancelling)
        Yes

      • Voice assistant

        Voice assistant compatible
        • Apple Siri
        • Google Assistant
        Voice assistant activation
        Press ANC button
        Voice assistant support
        Yes

