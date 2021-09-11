2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAH9505BK/00
Noise Cancellation Pro
Google Assistant integrated
Bluetooth multipoint
Touch control
When the song deserves your full attention, these wireless headphones let you immerse. One external mic and one internal mic combine to filter out external noise. Cover the right ear cup to trigger Awareness Mode and bring the world back in.
The round earcups lend a distinctive sense of style. The over-ear fit creates a seal that passively isolates external noise. Perfectly tuned 40 mm drivers deliver deep bass, a balanced midrange and sparkling high frequencies.
Enhance the bass. Tone down the treble. The Philips Headphones app puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles. You can also switch between preset ANC modes with a single tap.
2.4
of 5
18
Reviews
MTW64
11/09/2021
Nederland
Verified buyer
Perfect voor je iPad en iPhone
Heerlijk luisteren en om te telefoneren. Het geluid is meer dan prima. De bediening is even wennen maar werkt beter dan knopje.
Pros
Heerlijke en snelle bediening.
Cons
Geen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH9505BK Draadloze koptelefoon voor over het oor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH9505BK Draadloze koptelefoon voor over het oor
Jogi45
10/10/2022
Deutschland
Verified buyer
Der Kopfhörer hat einen sehr guten Klang
Der Kopfhörer hat einen sehr guten Klang. Er ist bequem und gut verarbeitet. Das ANC ist durchschnittlich, reicht aber aus. Mit der App kann man den Klang nach den eigenen Vorlieben einstellen. Die Akkuleistung ist gut.
Pros
Gute Verarbeitung, Klang und Komfort
Cons
Kein aptx
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH9505BK Kabelloser Over-Ear-Kopfhörer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH9505BK Kabelloser Over-Ear-Kopfhörer
20/06/2022
Suisse
Verified buyer
Preis Leistung Top !!!
Endlich mal ein gutes App dazu. ANC Einstellungen sind da sehr leicht und schnell wählbar. Langer Akku, hält was er verspricht. Angenehm zu tragen.
Pros
Langer Akku, kurze Ladezeit, super App
Cons
kein Ladegerät ( USB Kabel dabei )
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH9505BK Kabelloser Over-Ear-Kopfhörer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAH9505BK Kabelloser Over-Ear-Kopfhörer
Google is a trademark of Google LLC. Google Fast Pair is not available in certain languages and countries.
Battery life of play time is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.