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Discontinued

Kids' open-ear wireless headphones

TAK4607PP/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Perfect for playtime

These open-ear, wireless headphones let your kids hear everything. Limit playtime and volume via the Philips App. The secure, fitted design and adjustable headband mean the headphones will grow with your child and won't fall as they play!

See all benefits

Perfect for playtime

  • Open-ear wireless headphones

  • Bone-conduction

  • App-based parental controls

  • IPX5 water protection

Comfortable, open-ear design

Comfortable, open-ear design

Kids are always on the move! The ear cups of these lightweight headphones rest just ahead of your child's ears so that whether they're gaming, doing an online lesson or listening to tunes, the headphones will remain secure and comfortable.

Open-ear design for total awareness

Open-ear design for total awareness

These headphones use bone-conducting technology to let your kids hear their music, lessons or games. This allows the earphone cups to rest forward of the ears - making sure your child will be able to hear everything going on around them.

Parents can limit volume and play time via the Philips App

Parents can limit volume and play time via the Philips App

Easily limit both the volume and play time via the Philips App. The headphones' decibel level is limited to 85dB but can be set lower for more sensitive ears. Set play time by day or week and a voice prompt will remind kids when time's up!

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

16/01/2023

Nederland

Nederland

Heel fijn en vooral heel veilig

Ik kan deze hoofdtelefoon voor kinderen sterk aanbevelen. Kind is bewust van zijn omgeving en dat stel gerust. Ook een behoorlijk stevig apparaat. Kan niet snel stuk. Is verstelbaar en te koppelen met een app, zo kun je als ouder ook zelf het volume en duur van het gebruik bekijken. Al met al een dikke aanrader.

Pros

Verstelbaar, stevig, IPX5 (kan tegen regen), koppelen met app, omgevingsbewust

Cons

Weinig varianten qua kleur

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAK4607GR Draadloze open-ear-koptelefoon voor kinderen

Date of Use 2021-12-16

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAK4607GR Draadloze open-ear-koptelefoon voor kinderen

Date of Use 2021-12-16

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Disclaimers

  1. Battery life of play time is approximate and may vary depending on application condition.

  2. Volume limited to <85 dB in accordance with EN 50332 standards for safe listening.