      Super-slim. Plays it all.

      Short on space? This slender wall-mountable micro system lets you stream podcasts, music and more via Bluetooth. You get crackle-free DAB+ digital radio too, and you can connect your CD player or record deck via audio-in. See all benefits

        Super-slim. Plays it all.

        • Bluetooth®

        One small system for all your music

        Streaming music, playing records or prefer the radio? You can switch between wireless devices easily thanks to multi-pair Bluetooth, and audio-in takes care of wired sources. The digital radio tuner delivers crystal-clear reception.

        At home in your home

        This slender micro system is perfect for smaller spaces. You can leave it free standing on the included foot or remove the foot to mount directly onto a wall. Two full-range drivers deliver clear stereo sound.

        Convenience and control

        An easy-to-use remote puts key system functions at your fingertips—so you can control the mood without breaking the mood. The clear display panel shows DAB station information and song titles.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Maximum output power (RMS)
          10 W
          Sound enhancement
          • digital sound control
          • bass reflex speaker system
          • Dynamic Bass Boost
          Sound mode
          • Pop
          • Jazz
          • Rock
          • Classic
          • Flat
          Volume Control
          Digital up/down
          Frequency response
          63-20000 Hz
          Speaker impedance
          6 ohm

        • Loudspeakers

          Number of sound channels
          2.0
          Driver configuration
          Full range
          Number of full-range drivers
          2
          Full-range driver diameter
          2.75"

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Tuner type
          Digital
          Tuner bands
          • FM
          • DAB/DAB+
          Antenna
          FM antenna (75 ohm)
          Station presets
          20 FM, 20 DAB
          RDS
          Yes.

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          Bluetooth range
          10 M (free space)
          Bluetooth version
          4.2
          Audio in
          3.5 mm
          Headphone jack
          1 x 3.5 mm
          Smart Home
          n.a.
          DLNA Standard
          n.a.

        • Convenience

          Clock update
          DAB
          Display screen type
          LCD
          Display Enhancements
          Brightness Control
          Alarms
          Yes, Buzzer, DAB, FM, Bluetooth
          No. of alarms
          2
          Sleep timer
          Yes
          Remote Control
          Yes

        • Design

          System components
          Main unit
          Wall mountable
          Yes

        • Compatibility

          Smartphone/tablet APP control
          No

        • Power

          Adapter type
          AC external
          Power supply
          100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • AC power adapter
          • FM antenna
          • Remote Control
          • 2 x AAA Batteries
          • Wall mounting bracket
          • Quick start guide
          • Warranty Leaflet

        • Dimensions

          Main Unit (W x H x D)
          400 x 220 x 110  mm
          Main Unit Weight
          1.71  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Depth
          15.6  cm
          EAN
          48 95229 10316 0
          Gross weight
          2.807  kg
          Height
          31.5  cm
          Net weight
          1.707  kg
          Tare weight
          1.1  kg
          Number of products included
          1
          Packaging type
          Box
          Type of shelf placement
          Laying
          Width
          45.5  cm

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • AC power adapter
        • FM antenna
        • Remote Control
        • 2 x AAA Batteries
        • Wall mounting bracket
        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty Leaflet

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

