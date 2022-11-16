Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
TAM2805/10
Super slim. Feature packed.
Short on space? Go big on entertainment. As well as Internet radio and DAB+, this slender wall-mountable micro system gives you Spotify Connect compatibility and Bluetooth streaming. You can even connect your CD player or record deck.
DAB+
Spotify connect
Bluetooth®
Looking for something to listen to? This micro system gives you crackle-free digital or Internet radio from thousands of stations around the world. You can stream music, podcasts and more via Bluetooth, and audio-in takes care of wired sources.
You can leave this slender micro system free-standing on the included foot or remove the foot to mount directly onto a wall. Two full-range drivers deliver clear stereo sound.
Streaming from Spotify? This Bluetooth Internet radio boasts Spotify Connect. Use your mobile as a remote control while the radio streams Spotify's best-quality signal—directly from the Spotify servers. Two full-range drivers deliver clear stereo sound.
3.6
of 5
26
Reviews
The Main Man
16/11/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Great Product
Very good sound quality easy to set up , thousands of channals
Pros
The Best Radio Ever
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAM2805 Internet Radio
Date of Use 2022-10-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAM2805 Internet Radio
Date of Use 2022-10-16
JOHNvdB
24/09/2021
Nederland
Verified buyer
Prima DAB+ radio & BT streamer
De TAM2805 lijkt qua model op de MCi298, die ik al vele jaren met genoegen gebruik. Het gaat mij bij de TAM2805 vooral om de (ten opzichte de MCi298) 'aanvullende' functies DAB+ en BT-stream. Gemakkelijke installatie en wand-ophanging. Alles werkt naar behoren. Duidelijke handleiding. Uitstekende geluidskwaliteit.
Pros
Gemakkelijke bediening. Wandophanging. Geluidskwaliteit
Cons
nog niet gevonden
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAM2805 Internetradio
Date of Use 2020-08-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAM2805 Internetradio
Date of Use 2020-08-24
M. Janssen
18/09/2021
Nederland
Verified buyer
Ziet er prima uit en werkt perfect.
De radio geeft perfect geluid en was goed in te stellen. Moet er even rustig de tijd voor nemen maar dan werkt hij prima! We zijn er erg blij mee.
Pros
Prima geluid en goed instelbaar.
Cons
Internet is wat lastiger in te stellen maar zodra je het door hebt werkt het wel.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAM2805 Internetradio
Date of Use 2020-08-18
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAM2805 Internetradio
Date of Use 2020-08-18