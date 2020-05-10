Search terms

    Internet Radio

    TAM2805/10
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Super slim. Feature packed. Super slim. Feature packed. Super slim. Feature packed.
      -{discount-value}

      Internet Radio

      TAM2805/10
      Overall Rating / 5

      Super slim. Feature packed.

      Super slim. Feature packed.

Short on space? Go big on entertainment. As well as Internet radio and DAB+, this slender wall-mountable micro system gives you Spotify Connect compatibility and Bluetooth streaming. You can even connect your CD player or record deck.

        Internet Radio

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        Limit of 4 subscriptions

          Super slim. Feature packed.

          Short on space? Go big on entertainment. As well as Internet radio and DAB+, this slender wall-mountable micro system gives you Spotify Connect compatibility and Bluetooth streaming. You can even connect your CD player or record deck. See all benefits

            Super slim. Feature packed.

            • DAB+
            • Spotify connect
            • Bluetooth®

            One small system for all your music

            Looking for something to listen to? This micro system gives you crackle-free digital or Internet radio from thousands of stations around the world. You can stream music, podcasts and more via Bluetooth, and audio-in takes care of wired sources.

            Perfect for smaller spaces

            You can leave this slender micro system free-standing on the included foot or remove the foot to mount directly onto a wall. Two full-range drivers deliver clear stereo sound.

            Easy streaming. Epic listening

            Streaming from Spotify? This Bluetooth Internet radio boasts Spotify Connect. Use your mobile as a remote control while the radio streams Spotify's best-quality signal—directly from the Spotify servers. Two full-range drivers deliver clear stereo sound.

            Convenience and control

            An easy-to-use remote puts key system functions at your fingertips. The colourful display panel shows album art and song information from Spotify Connect and station logos when you use Internet radio or DAB+.

            Alarm. Wake to your favourite radio station or a tone

            A handy alarm function makes this slender micro system perfect for bedrooms. Wake up smiling to your favourite radio station. Or go for a simple alarm tone.

            Technical Specifications

            • Sound

              Maximum output power (RMS)
              10 W
              Sound enhancement
              • digital sound control
              • bass reflex speaker system
              • Dynamic Bass Boost
              Sound mode
              • Pop
              • Jazz
              • Rock
              • Classic
              • Flat
              Volume Control
              Digital up/down
              Frequency response
              63-20000 Hz
              Speaker impedance
              6 ohm

            • Loudspeakers

              Number of sound channels
              2.0
              Driver configuration
              Full range
              Number of full-range drivers
              2
              Full-range driver diameter
              2.75"

            • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

              Tuner type
              Digital
              Tuner bands
              • FM
              • DAB/DAB+
              • Internet Radio
              Antenna
              FM antenna (75 ohm)
              Station presets
              20 FM, 20 DAB
              RDS
              Yes.

            • Connectivity

              Wi-Fi
              802.11 a/b/g/n
              Bluetooth profiles
              • A2DP
              • AVRCP
              Bluetooth range
              10 M (free space)
              Bluetooth version
              4.2
              Audio in
              3.5 mm
              Headphone jack
              1 x 3.5 mm
              Smart Home
              Spotify Connect
              DLNA Standard
              n.a.

            • Convenience

              Clock update
              DAB/Internet radio
              Display screen type
              2.4" TFT
              Display Enhancements
              Brightness Control
              Alarms
              Yes, Buzzer, Internet radio, DAB, FM
              No. of alarms
              2
              Sleep timer
              Yes
              Remote Control
              Yes

            • Design

              System components
              Main unit
              Wall mountable
              Yes

            • Compatibility

              Smartphone/tablet APP control
              No

            • Power

              Adapter type
              AC external
              Power supply
              110-240 V, 50/60 Hz

            • Accessories

              Included accessories
              • AC power adapter
              • FM antenna
              • Remote Control
              • 2 x AAA Batteries
              • Wall mounting bracket
              • Quick start guide
              • Warranty Leaflet

            • Dimensions

              Main Unit (W x H x D)
              400 x 220 x 110  mm
              Main Unit Weight
              1.71  kg

            • Packaging dimensions

              Depth
              15.6  cm
              EAN
              48 95229 10777 9
              Gross weight
              2.807  kg
              Height
              31.5  cm
              Net weight
              1.707  kg
              Tare weight
              1.1  kg
              Number of products included
              1
              Packaging type
              Box
              Type of shelf placement
              Laying
              Width
              45.5  cm

            What's in the box?

            Other items in the box

            • AC power adapter
            • FM antenna
            • Remote Control
            • 2 x AAA Batteries
            • Wall mounting bracket
            • Quick start guide
            • Warranty Leaflet

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

