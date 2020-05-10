Other items in the box
- AC power adapter
- FM antenna
- Remote Control
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- Wall mounting bracket
- Quick start guide
- Warranty Leaflet
Super slim. Feature packed.
Short on space? Go big on entertainment. As well as Internet radio and DAB+, this slender wall-mountable micro system gives you Spotify Connect compatibility and Bluetooth streaming. You can even connect your CD player or record deck. See all benefits
Internet Radio
Looking for something to listen to? This micro system gives you crackle-free digital or Internet radio from thousands of stations around the world. You can stream music, podcasts and more via Bluetooth, and audio-in takes care of wired sources.
You can leave this slender micro system free-standing on the included foot or remove the foot to mount directly onto a wall. Two full-range drivers deliver clear stereo sound.
Streaming from Spotify? This Bluetooth Internet radio boasts Spotify Connect. Use your mobile as a remote control while the radio streams Spotify's best-quality signal—directly from the Spotify servers. Two full-range drivers deliver clear stereo sound.
An easy-to-use remote puts key system functions at your fingertips. The colourful display panel shows album art and song information from Spotify Connect and station logos when you use Internet radio or DAB+.
A handy alarm function makes this slender micro system perfect for bedrooms. Wake up smiling to your favourite radio station. Or go for a simple alarm tone.
