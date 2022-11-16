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Discontinued

Internet Radio

TAM2805/10

3.6

| (26) Reviews

Super slim. Feature packed.

Short on space? Go big on entertainment. As well as Internet radio and DAB+, this slender wall-mountable micro system gives you Spotify Connect compatibility and Bluetooth streaming. You can even connect your CD player or record deck.

See all benefits

Super slim. Feature packed.

  • DAB+

  • Spotify connect

  • Bluetooth®

One small system for all your music

Looking for something to listen to? This micro system gives you crackle-free digital or Internet radio from thousands of stations around the world. You can stream music, podcasts and more via Bluetooth, and audio-in takes care of wired sources.

Perfect for smaller spaces

You can leave this slender micro system free-standing on the included foot or remove the foot to mount directly onto a wall. Two full-range drivers deliver clear stereo sound.

Easy streaming. Epic listening

Streaming from Spotify? This Bluetooth Internet radio boasts Spotify Connect. Use your mobile as a remote control while the radio streams Spotify's best-quality signal—directly from the Spotify servers. Two full-range drivers deliver clear stereo sound.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.6

of 5

26

Reviews

3

16/11/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Great Product

Very good sound quality easy to set up , thousands of channals

Pros

The Best Radio Ever

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAM2805 Internet Radio

Date of Use 2022-10-16

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAM2805 Internet Radio

Date of Use 2022-10-16

24/09/2021

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Prima DAB+ radio & BT streamer

De TAM2805 lijkt qua model op de MCi298, die ik al vele jaren met genoegen gebruik. Het gaat mij bij de TAM2805 vooral om de (ten opzichte de MCi298) 'aanvullende' functies DAB+ en BT-stream. Gemakkelijke installatie en wand-ophanging. Alles werkt naar behoren. Duidelijke handleiding. Uitstekende geluidskwaliteit.

Pros

Gemakkelijke bediening. Wandophanging. Geluidskwaliteit

Cons

nog niet gevonden

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAM2805 Internetradio

Date of Use 2020-08-24

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAM2805 Internetradio

Date of Use 2020-08-24

18/09/2021

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Ziet er prima uit en werkt perfect.

De radio geeft perfect geluid en was goed in te stellen. Moet er even rustig de tijd voor nemen maar dan werkt hij prima! We zijn er erg blij mee.

Pros

Prima geluid en goed instelbaar.

Cons

Internet is wat lastiger in te stellen maar zodra je het door hebt werkt het wel.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAM2805 Internetradio

Date of Use 2020-08-18

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAM2805 Internetradio

Date of Use 2020-08-18

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