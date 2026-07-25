2 year warranty
New
TAMS3BK/00
Striking sound. Retro looks
Smart charging case
Adaptive Noise Cancelling
Up to 42 hours of play time
Adaptive noise cancellation quickly reacts to your surroundings to suppress external noise, including wind, in real time. If you want to hear what's going on around you, Awareness Mode lets outside sounds back in. Quick Awareness enhances voices, so you can have a conversation without removing your headphones.
More than a charger, this smart case lets you control calls, playback, noise cancelling and Auracast™, or switch on the Lo-Fi sound mode. It can even help you take photos by remotely triggering the camera on your connected device. Selectable vinyl, tape and amplifier animations let you change the look of the case's 1.47" colour touchscreen.
With noise cancelling off, you get 10 hours play time from a full charge and an extra 32 hours from the smart charging case (with noise cancelling on, you get 7 hours and an extra 23 from the case). For a quick boost, 15 minutes gives you an extra 3 hours. The case can be charged via USB-C.
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