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2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Sleek design. 30 hours of play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours of play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours of play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours of play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours of play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours of play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours of play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours of play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours of play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours of play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours of play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours of play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours of play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours of play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours of play time
  • Sleek design. 30 hours of play time

Discontinued

Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

TAPH802BK/00

4.6
| (5) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Sleek design. 30 hours of play time
Wherever your week takes you. These wireless over-ear headphones make your commute more enjoyable with balanced, detailed sound and up to 30 hours of play time. If you need more, quick charging gives you between 2 and 6 hours of extra power
See all benefits

Hi-Res Audio wireless headphones

Sleek design. 30 hours of play time

  • 40 mm drivers/closed-back

  • Over-ear

Every commute. 30 hours of play time.

Week in, week out, these headphones are up to the most demanding commute. A single charge takes just 1.5 hours, and gives you 30 hours of play time or talk time. Two levels of fast charging¡ªRapid Charge and Quick Charge¡ªgive you an extra 2 or 6 hours of play time. So you can keep listening Monday to Friday, and beyond.

Detailed sound. Powerful bass

Perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver deep bass and clear mid-range frequencies

Flexible design

These wireless headphones boast soft ear cups that can be folded neatly in two ways. You can fold them flat, perfect for storing them in your office drawer, or you can fold them flat and inwards, creating a compact bundle that fits into you coat pocket or bag.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

5

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

29/01/2020

Nederland

Nederland

Comfortabele koptelefoon met goed geluid!

Degelijke koptelefoon met goed geluid. Ik had eerst de JBL Live 650BTNC besteld met noise cancelling. Ik vond die oncomfortabel zitten en met de NC-functie aan gaf hij een irritante ruis. Deze Philips zit heerlijk en de over ear kussens sluiten zo goed af dat ik NC totaal niet mis. Fijne bediening van de koptelefoon zonder poespas.

Pros

oorkussens sluiten geluid van buiten zeer goed af. Snelle en makkelijke koppeling via Bluetooth. Zit erg comfortabel.

Cons

Geen app beschikbaar om instellingen van koptelefoon in te stellen

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAPH802BK Draadloze Bluetooth®-hoofdtelefoon

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAPH802BK Draadloze Bluetooth®-hoofdtelefoon

07/02/2021

Portugal

Portugal

Verified buyer

Acima das espetativas

O produto é de facil utilização e corresponde as minhas espectativas.

Pros

Facil na conectividade., bp, som e confortavel

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAPH802BK Auscultadores sem fios Bluetooth®

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAPH802BK Auscultadores sem fios Bluetooth®

23/04/2020

België

België

Casque Bluetooth

Son impeccable confort très bon et reste chargé longtemps

Pros

Son super

Cons

Volume pourrait être un peu plus fort

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAPH802BK Casque Bluetooth® sans fil

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAPH802BK Casque Bluetooth® sans fil

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary