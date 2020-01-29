2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAPH802BK/00
40 mm drivers/closed-back
Over-ear
Week in, week out, these headphones are up to the most demanding commute. A single charge takes just 1.5 hours, and gives you 30 hours of play time or talk time. Two levels of fast charging¡ªRapid Charge and Quick Charge¡ªgive you an extra 2 or 6 hours of play time. So you can keep listening Monday to Friday, and beyond.
Perfectly tuned neodymium acoustic drivers deliver deep bass and clear mid-range frequencies
These wireless headphones boast soft ear cups that can be folded neatly in two ways. You can fold them flat, perfect for storing them in your office drawer, or you can fold them flat and inwards, creating a compact bundle that fits into you coat pocket or bag.
4.6
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Hendrik61
29/01/2020
Nederland
Comfortabele koptelefoon met goed geluid!
Degelijke koptelefoon met goed geluid. Ik had eerst de JBL Live 650BTNC besteld met noise cancelling. Ik vond die oncomfortabel zitten en met de NC-functie aan gaf hij een irritante ruis. Deze Philips zit heerlijk en de over ear kussens sluiten zo goed af dat ik NC totaal niet mis. Fijne bediening van de koptelefoon zonder poespas.
Pros
oorkussens sluiten geluid van buiten zeer goed af. Snelle en makkelijke koppeling via Bluetooth. Zit erg comfortabel.
Cons
Geen app beschikbaar om instellingen van koptelefoon in te stellen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAPH802BK Draadloze Bluetooth®-hoofdtelefoon
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAPH802BK Draadloze Bluetooth®-hoofdtelefoon
paze11
07/02/2021
Portugal
Verified buyer
Acima das espetativas
O produto é de facil utilização e corresponde as minhas espectativas.
Pros
Facil na conectividade., bp, som e confortavel
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAPH802BK Auscultadores sem fios Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAPH802BK Auscultadores sem fios Bluetooth®
Raffaële Josephe
23/04/2020
België
Casque Bluetooth
Son impeccable confort très bon et reste chargé longtemps
Pros
Son super
Cons
Volume pourrait être un peu plus fort
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAPH802BK Casque Bluetooth® sans fil
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAPH802BK Casque Bluetooth® sans fil
Actual results may vary