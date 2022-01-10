Other items in the box
- Quick start guide
- Warranty certificate
Charge your phone. Stream your music.
Wake up to a fully charged phone and tunes from your favourite radio station! This Bluetooth FM clock radio also lets you stream audio from your mobile. You get wireless Qi charging and a USB charging point for older devices. See all benefits
Clock Radio
A large, clear digital-time display glows on the front of this Bluetooth clock radio. Key controls are located on the top panel, which also hides a wireless Qi charging pad for your phone. For phones that require wired charging, there's a USB charging port.
From music to news, this clock radio is your ticket to better listening! You can set up to 20 FM radio presets for your favourite stations, and stream music, podcasts and more from a Bluetooth device. Wake up or go to sleep listening to the sounds you love.
Drift into restful sleep with your favourite music, podcast or radio show playing in the background. You can set the Sleep Timer to play your selected source for up to two hours. After your preset time has elapsed, the sound turns off automatically.
The dual alarm function lets you set two alarms, both of which can be set to use an alarm tone, the radio or your playlists. Perfect if you're likely to snooze through the first alarm. Or if your partner needs to wake up before you.
Ease into your day thanks to the Gentle Wake function. Whether you choose to wake up to an alarm tone, your playlists or radio, the volume starts low and gradually increases. No more waking up with a shock!
Never set the time again. This alarm clock automatically syncs the time, and it also has a battery backup. If there's a power failure, you won't have to reset the clock and your alarm settings will be saved.
