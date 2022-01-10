Search terms

      Charge your phone. Stream your music.

      Wake up to a fully charged phone and tunes from your favourite radio station! This Bluetooth FM clock radio also lets you stream audio from your mobile. You get wireless Qi charging and a USB charging point for older devices. See all benefits

        Charge your phone. Stream your music.

        • Wireless Qi phone charger
        • Bluetooth streaming
        • Large, clear display
        Packed with features

        Packed with features

        A large, clear digital-time display glows on the front of this Bluetooth clock radio. Key controls are located on the top panel, which also hides a wireless Qi charging pad for your phone. For phones that require wired charging, there's a USB charging port.

        Bluetooth streaming. FM radio

        Bluetooth streaming. FM radio

        From music to news, this clock radio is your ticket to better listening! You can set up to 20 FM radio presets for your favourite stations, and stream music, podcasts and more from a Bluetooth device. Wake up or go to sleep listening to the sounds you love.

        Sleep Timer. Drift off listening to your favourite sounds

        Sleep Timer. Drift off listening to your favourite sounds

        Drift into restful sleep with your favourite music, podcast or radio show playing in the background. You can set the Sleep Timer to play your selected source for up to two hours. After your preset time has elapsed, the sound turns off automatically.

        Dual alarm function. Set two alarms

        Dual alarm function. Set two alarms

        The dual alarm function lets you set two alarms, both of which can be set to use an alarm tone, the radio or your playlists. Perfect if you're likely to snooze through the first alarm. Or if your partner needs to wake up before you.

        Gentle Wake. Alarm tone, music or radio volume rises gently

        Gentle Wake. Alarm tone, music or radio volume rises gently

        Ease into your day thanks to the Gentle Wake function. Whether you choose to wake up to an alarm tone, your playlists or radio, the volume starts low and gradually increases. No more waking up with a shock!

        Auto time sync. Battery backup if the power fails

        Never set the time again. This alarm clock automatically syncs the time, and it also has a battery backup. If there's a power failure, you won't have to reset the clock and your alarm settings will be saved.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Output power (RMS)
          4 W
          Sound System
          Stereo

        • Loudspeakers

          Full-range driver diameter
          1.75"
          Number of full-range drivers
          2

        • Connectivity

          Bluetooth
          Yes
          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          Bluetooth range
          10 M (free space)
          Audio in
          No

        • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

          Auto digital tuning
          Yes
          Tuner bands
          FM
          No. of preset stations
          20 (FM)
          RDS
          Yes.

        • Convenience

          Backlight colour
          White
          Volume control
          Up/Down
          Display brightness
          High/ Mid/ Low

        • Power

          Power supply
          100 - 240 V AC, 50/60 Hz
          Standby power consumption
          < 1 W
          Power type
          AC Input
          Backup battery
          AAA x 2 (not included)
          Operation power consumption
          < 17.1 W

        • Packaging dimensions

          Height
          16.2  cm
          Packaging type
          Box
          Type of shelf placement
          Laying
          Width
          21.3  cm
          Depth
          7.6  cm
          Number of products included
          1
          EAN
          48 95229 12163 8
          Gross weight
          0.961  kg
          Net weight
          0.864  kg
          Tare weight
          0.097  kg

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          6.8  cm
          Width
          15.3  cm
          Depth
          15.3  cm
          Weight
          0.621  kg

        • Accessories

          Included accessories
          • Quick start guide
          • Warranty certificate

        • Alarm

          Alarm source
          • FM radio
          • Bluetooth
          • Buzzer
          No. of alarms
          2
          Sleep timer
          15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins
          Snooze (repeat alarm)
          Yes, 9 mins

        • Charging

          USB devices
          5 V, 1 A
          Wireless charging
          Support Samsung fast charge 9 W

        • Clock

          Display
          LCD
          Type
          Digital
          Time format
          • 12 H
          • 24 H

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Quick start guide
        • Warranty certificate

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

