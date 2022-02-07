Search terms

      Grab, connect and go! These fantastic True wireless headphones come with a super-small charging case that slips into your pocket for reliable, convenient sound wherever you go. IPX4 splash and sweat resistant and up to 18 hours of play time! See all benefits

            Grab and go

            • Earbuds with a comfortable fit
            • Super-small charging case
            • IPX4 splash/sweat resistant
            • Up to 18 hours play time

            Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

            These comfortable earbuds fit securely into your ear canals, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise. Hear every beat and word! Enjoy real comfort with three sizes of soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers.

            Super-small USB-C charging case

            This super-small case gives you real power in a tiny package. Fully charged, the headphones give you 6 hours of play time and a fully charged case adds 12 hours more. For a quick boost, charge your headphones for 15 minutes and get an extra hour!

            IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

            An IPX4 rating and powerful 6 mm drivers let you enjoy great sound in any weather! The headphones are splash resistant and won't mind a little rain or sweat, so you don't need to worry about getting caught in a shower.

            Integrated controls. Easy to pair

            Integrated controls on the earbuds let you pause your music, take calls and wake your phone's voice assistant at the touch of a button. Once paired, the headphones will reconnect with your phone as soon as you take them out of the charging case.

            Make calls in mono mode using a single earbud

            Taking a lot of calls? You can double your talk time by using one earbud while the other one charges. The mic is automatically assigned to the earbud you're using, so simply swap over when your current earbud runs low on battery.

            Technical Specifications

            • Sound

              Impedance
              16 Ohm
              Speaker diameter
              6 mm
              Sensitivity
              97 dB (1k Hz)
              Frequency range
              20–20,000 Hz
              Maximum power input
              3 mW
              Driver type
              Dynamic

            • Telecommunication

              Microphone for call
              1 mic

            • Connectivity

              Bluetooth version
              5.2
              Supported codec
              SBC
              Maximum range
              Up to 10  m
              Bluetooth profiles
              • A2DP
              • AVRCP
              • HFP
              Type of wireless transmission
              Bluetooth
              Wireless
              Yes

            • Convenience

              Water resistance
              IPX4
              Mono mode for TWS
              Yes
              Type of controls
              Button

            • Design

              Colour
              Blue
              Ear fitting
              In-ear
              In-ear fitting type
              Silicone ear-tip
              Ear coupling material
              Silicone

            • Power

              Music play time
              6 + 12  hr
              Battery type (Earbud)
              Lithium Polymer (built-in)
              Battery capacity (Earbud)
              40 mAh
              Battery type (Charging case)
              Lithium Polymer (built-in)
              Battery capacity (Case)
              280 mAh
              Talk time
              6 hr
              Charging time
              2  hr
              Fast charging time
              15 mins for 1 hr
              Number of batteries
              3 pcs
              Battery weight (Total)
              7.8 g
              Rechargeable
              Yes

            • Voice assistant

              Voice assistant support
              Yes
              Voice assistant compatible
              Yes
              Voice assistant activation
              Manual

            • Accessories

              Eartips
              3 pairs (S/M/L)
              Charging case
              Yes
              Charging cable
              USB-C cable, 200 mm
              Quick Start Guide
              Yes

            • Dimensions

              Earbud dimension (W x D x H)
              2.41 x 2.16 x 2.05  cm
              Charging case dimension (W x D x H)
              5.79 x 3.61 x 2.57  cm
              Total weight
              0.034  kg

            • Packaging dimensions

              Packaging type
              Box
              Number of products included
              1
              Type of shelf placement
              Hanging
              EAN
              48 95229 12622 0
              Depth
              3  cm
              Width
              9.5  cm
              Height
              17.5  cm
              Gross weight
              0.094  kg
              Net weight
              0.058  kg
              Tare weight
              0.036  kg

            • Outer Carton

              Number of consumer packages
              24
              GTIN
              1 48 95229 12622 7
              Height
              35.5  cm
              Width
              22.2  cm
              Length
              22.2  cm
              Gross weight
              3.03  kg
              Net weight
              1.392  kg
              Tare weight
              1.638  kg

            • Inner Carton

              Number of consumer packages
              3
              GTIN
              2 48 95229 12622 4
              Height
              16.5  cm
              Width
              10.2  cm
              Length
              10.3  cm
              Gross weight
              0.332  kg
              Net weight
              0.174  kg
              Tare weight
              0.158  kg

            • UPC

              UPC
              8 40063 20239 9

