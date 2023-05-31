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Discontinued

True Wireless Headphones

TAT1207WT/00

2.3
| (12) Reviews
Grab and go
Grab, connect and go! These fantastic True wireless headphones come with a super-small charging case that slips into your pocket for reliable, convenient sound wherever you go. IPX4 splash and sweat resistant and up to 18 hours of play time!
See all benefits

Grab and go

  • Earbuds with a comfortable fit

  • Super-small charging case

  • IPX4 splash/sweat resistant

  • Up to 18 hours play time

Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

These comfortable earbuds fit securely into your ear canals, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise. Hear every beat and word! Enjoy real comfort with three sizes of soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers.

Super-small USB-C charging case

This super-small case gives you real power in a tiny package. Fully charged, the headphones give you 6 hours of play time and a fully charged case adds 12 hours more. For a quick boost, charge your headphones for 15 minutes and get an extra hour!

IPX4 splash and sweat resistant

An IPX4 rating and powerful 6 mm drivers let you enjoy great sound in any weather! The headphones are splash resistant and won't mind a little rain or sweat, so you don't need to worry about getting caught in a shower.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.3

of 5

12

Reviews

4

31/05/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The battery lasts forever.

All all recommendations! I am to happy with this product. The best thing is the battery. Bass is very good, as sound quality in general.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT1207BK True Wireless Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT1207BK True Wireless Headphones

21/07/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The product has good outside noises resistant

I got these for gift. I was listening music while cleaning my apartment. These earbuds are so good I was vacuuming the floors and didn't hear the vacuum cleaner wasn't turned on while time LOL. Very good I am happy with those. Only thing is they are maybe not loud enough, but it's good for ears anyway.

Pros

Noise resistant

Cons

Low high volume

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT1207WT True Wireless Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT1207WT True Wireless Headphones

16/07/2025

Sverige

Sverige

Hållbara

Fantastiskt hållbara. Jag råkade köra en av lurarna i tvättmaskinen. Den fungerar fortfarande lika bra, bara en laddning behövdes. Det är också ett helt ok ljud för det billiga priset.

Pros

Hållbara

Cons

Lite "klumpiga" i örat

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT1207BK True Wireless-hörlurar

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT1207BK True Wireless-hörlurar

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