2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAT1207WT/00
Earbuds with a comfortable fit
Super-small charging case
IPX4 splash/sweat resistant
Up to 18 hours play time
These comfortable earbuds fit securely into your ear canals, creating a perfect seal that diminishes external noise. Hear every beat and word! Enjoy real comfort with three sizes of soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers.
This super-small case gives you real power in a tiny package. Fully charged, the headphones give you 6 hours of play time and a fully charged case adds 12 hours more. For a quick boost, charge your headphones for 15 minutes and get an extra hour!
An IPX4 rating and powerful 6 mm drivers let you enjoy great sound in any weather! The headphones are splash resistant and won't mind a little rain or sweat, so you don't need to worry about getting caught in a shower.
2.3
of 5
12
Reviews
Revieweronly2222
31/05/2023
United Kingdom
The battery lasts forever.
All all recommendations! I am to happy with this product. The best thing is the battery. Bass is very good, as sound quality in general.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT1207BK True Wireless Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT1207BK True Wireless Headphones
Kueen
21/07/2022
United Kingdom
The product has good outside noises resistant
I got these for gift. I was listening music while cleaning my apartment. These earbuds are so good I was vacuuming the floors and didn't hear the vacuum cleaner wasn't turned on while time LOL. Very good I am happy with those. Only thing is they are maybe not loud enough, but it's good for ears anyway.
Pros
Noise resistant
Cons
Low high volume
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT1207WT True Wireless Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT1207WT True Wireless Headphones
IngoH
16/07/2025
Sverige
Hållbara
Fantastiskt hållbara. Jag råkade köra en av lurarna i tvättmaskinen. Den fungerar fortfarande lika bra, bara en laddning behövdes. Det är också ett helt ok ljud för det billiga priset.
Pros
Hållbara
Cons
Lite "klumpiga" i örat
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT1207BK True Wireless-hörlurar
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT1207BK True Wireless-hörlurar