2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAT3217WT/00
Rich sound
Clear call quality
IPX5 water resistant
Up to 26 hours of play time
These hockey stick design earbuds fit into your ear canals, creating a seal that diminishes external noise. Powerful 10 mm drivers let you enjoy rich, vibrant sound. Includes three sizes of soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers.
ENC utilises a dual-mic, noise-cancelling algorithm to give you great call clarity. Two mics effectively reduce the ambient noise, so you can hear each other distinctly. These True wireless headphones let you communicate clearly every time!
Take your music anywhere with this pocket-sized charging case! Fully charged, the headphones give you 6 hours of play time and a fully charged case adds 20 hours more. For a quick boost, charge the headphones for 15 minutes and get an extra hour!
2.1
of 5
8
Reviews
KingoBongo
30/12/2022
Deutschland
Airpods in günstig
Die Apple Airpods gefielen mir von der Optik recht gut. Aber leider bin ich nicht Krösus. Da haben mich die Philips TAT3217WT angelächelt. Kosten nicht mal ein Drittel des Preises. Das war einen Versuch Wert. Und ich muss sagen ich wurde nicht enttäuscht. Ein toller Tragekomfort und ein kraftvoller Klang. Genauso mag ich es!
Pros
Bequem und guter, kraftvoller Klang
Cons
-
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT3217WT True Wireless Kopfhörer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT3217WT True Wireless Kopfhörer
Y128
10/08/2023
Italia
Molto buoni
Le cuffie True wireless TAT3217BK/00 sono un'eccellente scelta per gli appassionati di musica e audio. Dotate di tecnologia True wireless, offrono una connessione stabile e senza fili, consentendo una totale libertà di movimento durante l'ascolto. Il design ergonomico e leggero assicura un comfort prolungato, ideale per lunghe sessioni di ascolto. La qualità audio è sorprendente, con una riproduzione fedele dei dettagli musicali e una gamma dinamica impressionante. I bassi sono profondi e ben controllati, mentre gli alti sono nitidi e cristallini. Inoltre, le cuffie TAT3217BK/00 sono dotate di cancellazione del rumore attiva, che riduce efficacemente le interferenze esterne, consentendo un'esperienza d'ascolto immersiva anche in ambienti rumorosi. L'autonomia della batteria è notevole, con una durata di riproduzione continua che si estende per diverse ore. La custodia di ricarica compatta offre ulteriori cicli di ricarica, garantendo che le cuffie siano sempre pronte all'uso. La connettività Bluetooth è affidabile e la sincronizzazione con dispositivi è rapida e intuitiva. In conclusione, le cuffie True wireless TAT3217BK/00 offrono un audio di alta qualità, comfort e funzionalità avanzate, rendendole una scelta eccellente per chi cerca un'esperienza d'ascolto superiore senza fili. Sia che tu sia un appassionato di musica o che desideri semplicemente goderti i contenuti audio con la massima comodità, queste cuffie sono sicuramente da prendere in considerazione.
Pros
Audio
Cons
Ricarica
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT3217BK Cuffie True wireless
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT3217BK Cuffie True wireless
Dylan69
12/05/2023
Nederland
Verified buyer
Matige kwaliteit van het geluid
Zeer voordelige oortjes welke ook goed stevig in je oor vast zitten. Kwaliteit is wel minder dan die van de airpods van Apple.
Pros
Prijs en oortjes zitten goed stevig in je oor
Cons
Kwaliteit van geluid veel minder dan bij Apple airpods. Bij aankoop deed rechter oortje het niet. Omgeruild bij de Mskro
This review was made for TAT3217BK True wireless koptelefoons
This review was made for TAT3217BK True wireless koptelefoons