ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • Rich sound wherever you go
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Rich sound wherever you go
  • Rich sound wherever you go
  • Rich sound wherever you go
  • Rich sound wherever you go
  • Rich sound wherever you go
  • Rich sound wherever you go
  • Rich sound wherever you go
  • Rich sound wherever you go
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Rich sound wherever you go
  • Rich sound wherever you go
  • Rich sound wherever you go
  • Rich sound wherever you go
  • Rich sound wherever you go
  • Rich sound wherever you go
  • Rich sound wherever you go

Discontinued

True Wireless Headphones

TAT3217WT/00

2.1
| (8) Reviews
Rich sound wherever you go
Experience rich sound for your music and crystal clear call clarity with these True wireless headphones. Comfortable, reliable and with a charging case that slips in your pocket! IPX5 splash and sweat resistant and with 26 hours of play time.
See all benefits

Rich sound wherever you go

  • Rich sound

  • Clear call quality

  • IPX5 water resistant

  • Up to 26 hours of play time

Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

Secure, comfortable in-ear fit

These hockey stick design earbuds fit into your ear canals, creating a seal that diminishes external noise. Powerful 10 mm drivers let you enjoy rich, vibrant sound. Includes three sizes of soft, interchangeable silicone ear-tip covers.

2 built-in ENC mics for call clarity

2 built-in ENC mics for call clarity

ENC utilises a dual-mic, noise-cancelling algorithm to give you great call clarity. Two mics effectively reduce the ambient noise, so you can hear each other distinctly. These True wireless headphones let you communicate clearly every time!

Pocket-sized USB-C charging case

Pocket-sized USB-C charging case

Take your music anywhere with this pocket-sized charging case! Fully charged, the headphones give you 6 hours of play time and a fully charged case adds 20 hours more. For a quick boost, charge the headphones for 15 minutes and get an extra hour!

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.1

of 5

8

Reviews

4
3

30/12/2022

Deutschland

Deutschland

Airpods in günstig

Die Apple Airpods gefielen mir von der Optik recht gut. Aber leider bin ich nicht Krösus. Da haben mich die Philips TAT3217WT angelächelt. Kosten nicht mal ein Drittel des Preises. Das war einen Versuch Wert. Und ich muss sagen ich wurde nicht enttäuscht. Ein toller Tragekomfort und ein kraftvoller Klang. Genauso mag ich es!

Pros

Bequem und guter, kraftvoller Klang

Cons

-

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT3217WT True Wireless Kopfhörer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT3217WT True Wireless Kopfhörer

10/08/2023

Italia

Italia

Molto buoni

Le cuffie True wireless TAT3217BK/00 sono un'eccellente scelta per gli appassionati di musica e audio. Dotate di tecnologia True wireless, offrono una connessione stabile e senza fili, consentendo una totale libertà di movimento durante l'ascolto. Il design ergonomico e leggero assicura un comfort prolungato, ideale per lunghe sessioni di ascolto. La qualità audio è sorprendente, con una riproduzione fedele dei dettagli musicali e una gamma dinamica impressionante. I bassi sono profondi e ben controllati, mentre gli alti sono nitidi e cristallini. Inoltre, le cuffie TAT3217BK/00 sono dotate di cancellazione del rumore attiva, che riduce efficacemente le interferenze esterne, consentendo un'esperienza d'ascolto immersiva anche in ambienti rumorosi. L'autonomia della batteria è notevole, con una durata di riproduzione continua che si estende per diverse ore. La custodia di ricarica compatta offre ulteriori cicli di ricarica, garantendo che le cuffie siano sempre pronte all'uso. La connettività Bluetooth è affidabile e la sincronizzazione con dispositivi è rapida e intuitiva. In conclusione, le cuffie True wireless TAT3217BK/00 offrono un audio di alta qualità, comfort e funzionalità avanzate, rendendole una scelta eccellente per chi cerca un'esperienza d'ascolto superiore senza fili. Sia che tu sia un appassionato di musica o che desideri semplicemente goderti i contenuti audio con la massima comodità, queste cuffie sono sicuramente da prendere in considerazione.

Pros

Audio

Cons

Ricarica

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT3217BK Cuffie True wireless

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT3217BK Cuffie True wireless

12/05/2023

Nederland

Nederland

Verified buyer

Matige kwaliteit van het geluid

Zeer voordelige oortjes welke ook goed stevig in je oor vast zitten. Kwaliteit is wel minder dan die van de airpods van Apple.

Pros

Prijs en oortjes zitten goed stevig in je oor

Cons

Kwaliteit van geluid veel minder dan bij Apple airpods. Bij aankoop deed rechter oortje het niet. Omgeruild bij de Mskro

This review was made for TAT3217BK True wireless koptelefoons

This review was made for TAT3217BK True wireless koptelefoons

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.