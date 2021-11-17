2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAT5505BK/00
8-mm drivers/closed-back
Active Noise Cancelling
Black
Bluetooth®
These true wireless headphones don't just look great - they also let you hear your tunes better when you're on the move. Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling reduces external noise, so there's less between you and your music. Awareness Mode lets you bring the world back in.
Enhance the bass. Tone down the treble. The Philips Headphones app puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles. You can also switch between preset ANC modes with a single tap.
Two mics in each earbud focus on the sound of your voice, reducing noise from the world around you. If you're in a quieter place and don't need to block out noise while you're speaking, mono mode lets you use just one earbud to talk.
1.4
of 5
10
Reviews
Scary Clare
17/11/2021
United Kingdom
Excellent for sensory issues
These are excellent for sensory issues as I am autistic and have ADHD. Having the options to switch between the different modes is handy too. My only complaint is with the instructions as it doesn't make it clear you need to take the earbuds out and turn them on to connect them to Bluetooth. It only shows to open the case. I only worked it out by looking at a YouTube review for a similar pair and it showed pushing the button on them to turn them on. I spent hours trying to get it to work and got really frustrated.
Pros
Compact and they actually stay in my ears
Cons
The buttons are a bit sensitive and switch with my hair touching them.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5000 series TAT5505BK In-ear true wireless headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 5000 series TAT5505BK In-ear true wireless headphones
sasjan
31/12/2023
Deutschland
Ohrhörer sind super, App nicht nutzbar
Ich habe die Ohrhörer zu Weihnachten bekommen. Die Kopplung mit meinen Geräten funktionierte problemlos. Dann wollte ich die App installieren, sofort kam die Meldung: App ist nicht mit Handy kompatibel. Das Handy ist ein Samsung A13, eins der meist verkauften Handys auf der Welt. Es wurde gerade aktualisiert. Leider sind die Kopfhörer so nur begrenzt nutzbar, bzw.weis ich nicht welche Möglichkeiten die Kopfhörer noch bieten.
Pros
Hardware super
Cons
Software nicht nutzbar
This review was made for 5000 series TAT5505BK In-Ear True Wireless Kopfhörer
This review was made for 5000 series TAT5505BK In-Ear True Wireless Kopfhörer
Skalpell
07/06/2022
Deutschland
Verified buyer
nicht benutzbar
Nach einmaligem Austasch auch das Austauschgerät zurückgegeben. Ein Kopfhörer ließ sich nicht laden. Austauschgerät zeigte keine Bluetooth Kopplungsfunktion. Rest war nicht möglich.
This review was made for 5000 series TAT5505BK In-Ear True Wireless Kopfhörer
This review was made for 5000 series TAT5505BK In-Ear True Wireless Kopfhörer