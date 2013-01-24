Home
    In-ear true wireless headphones

    TAT5505BK/00
    Overall Rating / 5
      -{discount-value}

      Your sound. Your style.

      Music or calls, these sleek-looking true wireless headphones know how to perform. Active Noise Cancelling tunes out background noise, and you can personalise the sound using the Philips Headphones app. Take an earbud out to pause the music. See all benefits

        Your sound. Your style.

        • 8-mm drivers/closed-back
        • Active Noise Cancelling
        • Black
        • Bluetooth®
        Sleek design and hybrid Active Noise Cancelling

        Sleek design and hybrid Active Noise Cancelling

        These true wireless headphones don't just look great - they also let you hear your tunes better when you're on the move. Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling reduces external noise, so there's less between you and your music. Awareness Mode lets you bring the world back in.

        Philips Headphones app. Custom sound control

        Philips Headphones app. Custom sound control

        Enhance the bass. Tone down the treble. The Philips Headphones app puts you in charge of the music you're listening to. Adjust levels yourself or choose from preset sound styles. You can also switch between preset ANC modes with a single tap.

        Powerful 8 mm neodymium drivers. Punchy bass, clear sound

        Powerful 8 mm neodymium drivers. Punchy bass, clear sound

        Travelling, working from home or just relaxing. 8 mm drivers deliver great sound for every track, playlist and more. If you take an earbud out, the music pauses. Put the earbud back in and the music starts up again.

        Rock-solid connectivity. Integrated earbud controls

        Rock-solid connectivity. Integrated earbud controls

        Your headphones are ready to pair the instant you take them out of the charging case. Once they're paired, they remember the last device they were paired with. Touch controls on each earbud make it easy to control music, calls and volume.

        Dual mics for clear calls. Mono mode

        Two mics in each earbud focus on the sound of your voice, reducing noise from the world around you. If you're in a quieter place and don't need to block out noise while you're speaking, mono mode lets you use just one earbud to talk.

        Charging case. Get up to 20 hours play time

        You get up to 20 hours play time with the charging case, and the headphones will play for 5 hours from a single charge (4.5 hours with ANC). A speedy 15 minute charge gives you an extra hour. It takes two hours to charge the case via USB-C.

        Oval acoustic tube. Silicone ear-tip covers

        The oval-shaped acoustic tube sits comfortably and securely in your ear and maximises passive noise isolation. You get a choice of silicone ear-tip covers in small, medium and large, so you always get a comfortable fit.

        IPX5 splash- and sweat-resistant

        With an IPX5 rating, these true wireless headphones are resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

        Technical Specifications

        • Connectivity

          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Bluetooth profiles
          • AVRCP
          • A2DP
          • Hands-free
          • HFP
          • HSP
          Bluetooth version
          5.0
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m

        • Product dimensions

          Height
          3.2  cm
          Width
          7.4  cm
          Depth
          3.6  cm
          Cable length
          0  cm
          Weight
          0.064  kg

        • Packaging dimensions

          Packaging type
          Carton
          Type of shelf placement
          Both
          Height
          17  cm
          Width
          9.5  cm
          Depth
          5  cm
          Gross weight
          0.237  kg
          Net weight
          0.091  kg
          Tare weight
          0.146  kg
          EAN
          48 95229 11038 0
          Number of products included
          1

        • Outer Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          24
          Length
          34  cm
          Width
          33.5  cm
          Height
          24.5  cm
          Gross weight
          6.837  kg
          Tare weight
          4.653  kg
          GTIN
          1 48 95229 11038 7
          Net weight
          2.184  kg

        • Inner Carton

          Number of consumer packages
          3
          Length
          16  cm
          Width
          16  cm
          Height
          11  cm
          Gross weight
          0.78  kg
          Tare weight
          0.507  kg
          GTIN
          2 48 95229 11038 4
          Net weight
          0.273  kg

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Yes
          USB cable
          USB-C cable
          Ear caps
          3 sizes

        • Convenience

          Call Management
          • Answer/End Call
          • Call on Hold
          • Microphone mute
          • Reject Call
          • Switch between 2 calls

        • Power

          Battery type
          Lithium-ion
          Music play time
          5+15  hr
          Standby time
          80 hr
          Talk time
          5 hr
          Charging time
          2  hr

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Frequency response
          20 - 20,000  Hz
          Magnet type
          NdFeB
          Speaker diameter
          8 mm
          Impedance
          16 Ohm
          Maximum power input
          5  mW
          Sensitivity
          105 dB (1 kHz)

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • 3 sizes of ear caps
        • USB charging cable

