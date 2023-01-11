2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAT8506BK/00
Noise Cancelling Pro
Wind-noise reduction
Sophisticated design
Universal fit
Focus on the sounds that you want to hear. Hybrid noise cancellation uses multiple mics and advanced audio processing to filter out external noise. You can activate Awareness Mode by touching an earbud, and you can control wind-noise reduction via the Philips Headphones app.
Whether it's a song or a podcast, perfectly tuned 13 mm drivers deliver rich bass and thrilling clarity. The sound pauses if you take an earbud out, and the best codec for your iOS or Android device is selected automatically. You'll enjoy superb sound whichever streaming service you use.
The circular design of these earbuds is a real head-turner, and you can choose a dark or light colourway to go with your look. Six sizes of silicone ear-tip covers and an extra pair of comply foam help ensure a secure, comfortable fit.
Awards
3.9
of 5
16
Reviews
Liam1234
11/01/2023
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Exquisite sound quality - A luxurious treat
These headphones really are a sumptuous treat for the ears. The sound quality is immensely beautiful to behold and well worth the money if you love your music. The battery life is really great. Comfort is superb, I've tried them around the house and at the gym so far. The noise cancelling is amazing at the gym so I no longer have to listen to inane conversation or annoying gym adverts between song on the gym radio. At home it is difficult to hear the rest of the family when I'm lost in the world which the headphones create. I would definitely recommend these to anyone who loves their music and would benefit from the impeccable noise cancelling abilities.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT8506BK True Wireless Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT8506BK True Wireless Headphones
harry
14/12/2022
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great battery life
These ear buds are larger then my old pair and took some get use to. Sound quality is very good Great battery life up to 8 hours or 32 hours with case Charging case is very good quality USB Type-C charger Good noise reduction/cancellation Easy to set up.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT8506BK True Wireless Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT8506BK True Wireless Headphones
Alvarajnnf11
13/12/2022
United Kingdom
Part of promotion
Great quality for a fraction of the price
I got these as I needed new wireless in ear headphones to replace my beats. They are simple in design but the sound quality is that is on par with my old headphones at a fraction of the price. Wish I had got them sooner.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT8506BK True Wireless Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAT8506BK True Wireless Headphones