Immerse in style
Hit all the right notes in true wireless earbuds that sound as good as they look. Noise Cancelling Pro blocks external noise so you can immerse yourself in podcasts and playlists. On a call outside? You'll be heard clearly even if it's windy. See all benefits
True Wireless Headphones
Focus on the sounds that you want to hear. Hybrid noise cancellation uses multiple mics and advanced audio processing to filter out external noise. You can activate Awareness Mode by touching an earbud, and you can control wind-noise reduction via the Philips Headphones app.
Whether it's a song or a podcast, perfectly tuned 13 mm drivers deliver rich bass and thrilling clarity. The sound pauses if you take an earbud out, and the best codec for your iOS or Android device is selected automatically. You'll enjoy superb sound whichever streaming service you use.
The circular design of these earbuds is a real head-turner, and you can choose a dark or light colourway to go with your look. Six sizes of silicone ear-tip covers and an extra pair of comply foam help ensure a secure, comfortable fit.
Streamline your working day. These true wireless earbuds can connect to two Bluetooth devices at the same time-and switch between them as you need. So you can take calls from your laptop and listen to music on your phone.
Multiple mics and a dedicated algorithm focus on the sound of your voice as well as reducing noise from the world around you. Even wind noise is filtered out, so you can be heard clearly when on a call outside.
With these earbuds fully charged-and a fully charged case, you can travel with more than a day of play time in your pocket. Plus, the music pauses if you take an earbud out, so you never need to miss a beat. The Qi-compatible case can be charged wirelessly or via USB-C.
The Philips Headphones app lets you adjust the level of noise cancellation by switching between preset modes, and you can use the app to activate wind-noise cancellation. An equaliser lets you fine-tune your sounds to fit your mood.
Touch controls keep things simple, and Google Fast Pair lets you pair with a compatible Android device with a single tap. When the headphones are placed near your Android device, you are automatically asked if you want to connect.
Sound
ANC features
Telecommunication
Connectivity
Convenience
Design
Power
Voice assistant
Accessories
Product dimensions
Packaging dimensions
Inner Carton
Outer Carton
UPC
