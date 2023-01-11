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Discontinued

True Wireless Headphones

TAT8506WT/00

3.9

| (16) Reviews

Available in

Black
Black
White
White

Immerse in style

Hit all the right notes in true wireless earbuds that sound as good as they look. Noise Cancelling Pro blocks external noise so you can immerse yourself in podcasts and playlists. On a call outside? You'll be heard clearly even if it's windy.

See all benefits

Immerse in style

  • Noise Cancelling Pro

  • Wind-noise reduction

  • Sophisticated design

  • Universal fit

Focus where you want it. Noise Canceling Pro

Focus where you want it. Noise Canceling Pro

Focus on the sounds you want to hear. Hybrid noise cancellation uses multiple mics and advanced audio processing to filter out external noise. You can activate Awareness Mode by touching an earbud, and you can control wind-noise reduction via the Philips Headphones app.

Detailed sound. Rich bass

Detailed sound. Rich bass

Whether it's a song or a podcast-perfectly tuned 13 mm drivers deliver rich bass and thrilling clarity. The sound pauses if you take an earbud out, and the best codec for your iOS or Android device is selected automatically. You'll enjoy superb sound whichever streaming service you use.

Refined circular design. Perfectly comfortable fit

Refined circular design. Perfectly comfortable fit

The circular design of these earbuds is a real head-turner, and you can choose a dark or light colorway to go with your look. Six sizes of silicone ear-tip covers and an extra pair of comply foam help ensure a secure, comfortable fit.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

16

Reviews

3

11/01/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Exquisite sound quality - A luxurious treat

These headphones really are a sumptuous treat for the ears. The sound quality is immensely beautiful to behold and well worth the money if you love your music. The battery life is really great. Comfort is superb, I've tried them around the house and at the gym so far. The noise cancelling is amazing at the gym so I no longer have to listen to inane conversation or annoying gym adverts between song on the gym radio. At home it is difficult to hear the rest of the family when I'm lost in the world which the headphones create. I would definitely recommend these to anyone who loves their music and would benefit from the impeccable noise cancelling abilities.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT8506BK True Wireless Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT8506BK True Wireless Headphones

14/12/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great battery life

These ear buds are larger then my old pair and took some get use to. Sound quality is very good Great battery life up to 8 hours or 32 hours with case Charging case is very good quality USB Type-C charger Good noise reduction/cancellation Easy to set up.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT8506BK True Wireless Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT8506BK True Wireless Headphones

13/12/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great quality for a fraction of the price

I got these as I needed new wireless in ear headphones to replace my beats. They are simple in design but the sound quality is that is on par with my old headphones at a fraction of the price. Wish I had got them sooner.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT8506BK True Wireless Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAT8506BK True Wireless Headphones

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