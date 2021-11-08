Search terms

    True Wireless Headphones

    TAT8506WT/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Immerse in style Immerse in style Immerse in style
      -{discount-value}

      True Wireless Headphones

      TAT8506WT/00
      Overall Rating / 5

      Immerse in style

      Hit all the right notes in true wireless earbuds that sound as good as they look. Noise Cancelling Pro blocks external noise so you can immerse yourself in podcasts and playlists. On a call outside? You'll be heard clearly even if it's windy. See all benefits

      This product is only available by subscription
      +

        True Wireless Headphones

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

            • Noise Cancelling Pro
            • Wind-noise reduction
            • Sophisticated design
            • Universal fit
            Focus where you want it. Noise Cancelling Pro

            Focus where you want it. Noise Cancelling Pro

            Focus on the sounds that you want to hear. Hybrid noise cancellation uses multiple mics and advanced audio processing to filter out external noise. You can activate Awareness Mode by touching an earbud, and you can control wind-noise reduction via the Philips Headphones app.

            Detailed sound. Rich bass

            Detailed sound. Rich bass

            Whether it's a song or a podcast, perfectly tuned 13 mm drivers deliver rich bass and thrilling clarity. The sound pauses if you take an earbud out, and the best codec for your iOS or Android device is selected automatically. You'll enjoy superb sound whichever streaming service you use.

            Refined circular design. Perfectly comfortable fit

            Refined circular design. Perfectly comfortable fit

            The circular design of these earbuds is a real head-turner, and you can choose a dark or light colourway to go with your look. Six sizes of silicone ear-tip covers and an extra pair of comply foam help ensure a secure, comfortable fit.

            Bluetooth multipoint connectivity. Work better

            Bluetooth multipoint connectivity. Work better

            Streamline your working day. These true wireless earbuds can connect to two Bluetooth devices at the same time-and switch between them as you need. So you can take calls from your laptop and listen to music on your phone.

            Crystal-clear calls. Wind noise reduction.

            Crystal-clear calls. Wind noise reduction.

            Multiple mics and a dedicated algorithm focus on the sound of your voice as well as reducing noise from the world around you. Even wind noise is filtered out, so you can be heard clearly when on a call outside.

            35 hours play time with the Qi-compatible charging case

            35 hours play time with the Qi-compatible charging case

            With these earbuds fully charged-and a fully charged case, you can travel with more than a day of play time in your pocket. Plus, the music pauses if you take an earbud out, so you never need to miss a beat. The Qi-compatible case can be charged wirelessly or via USB-C.

            Philips Headphones app. Control noise cancelling and more

            The Philips Headphones app lets you adjust the level of noise cancellation by switching between preset modes, and you can use the app to activate wind-noise cancellation. An equaliser lets you fine-tune your sounds to fit your mood.

            Fast pairing and touch controls

            Touch controls keep things simple, and Google Fast Pair lets you pair with a compatible Android device with a single tap. When the headphones are placed near your Android device, you are automatically asked if you want to connect.

            Technical Specifications

            • Sound

              Impedance
              16 Ohm
              Speaker diameter
              13 mm
              Sensitivity
              104 dB (1K Hz)
              Frequency range
              7–40,000 Hz
              Maximum power input
              5 mW
              Hi-Res Audio
              Yes
              Driver type
              Dynamic

            • ANC features

              ANC (Active Noise Canceling )
              Yes
              ANC technology
              Hybrid, ANC Pro+
              Awareness mode
              Yes
              Adaptive ANC
              Yes
              Microphone for ANC
              4 mic

            • Telecommunication

              Microphone for call
              3 mic
              ENC microphone
              Yes
              Wind noise reduction
              Yes

            • Connectivity

              Bluetooth version
              5.2
              Supported codec
              • LDAC
              • AAC
              • SBC
              Maximum range
              Up to 10  m
              Bluetooth profiles
              • AVRCP
              • A2DP
              • HFP
              Type of wireless transmission
              Bluetooth
              Multipoint connection
              Yes
              Wireless
              Yes

            • Convenience

              Philips Headphones app support
              Yes
              Firmware updates possible
              Yes
              Auto pause (IR sensor)
              Yes
              Water resistance
              IPX4
              Automatic power off
              60 minutes
              Mono mode for TWS
              Yes
              Type of controls
              Touch

            • Design

              Wearing style
              In-ear
              Colour
              White
              Ear coupling material
              • Comply foam
              • Silicone
              Ear fitting
              In-ear
              In-ear fitting type
              Silicone ear-tip

            • Power

              Music play time (ANC on)
              8 + 24 hr
              Music play time (ANC off)
              9 + 27 hr
              Battery type (Earbud)
              Lithium Polymer (built-in)
              Battery capacity (Earbud)
              50 mAh
              Battery type (Charging case)
              Lithium Polymer (built-in)
              Battery capacity (Case)
              410 mAh
              Battery life standby time
              200 hr
              Talk time
              9 hr
              Charging time
              2  hr
              Fast charging time
              15 mins for 1 hr
              Wireless charging
              Yes
              Number of batteries
              3 pcs
              Battery weight (Total)
              10.1 g
              Rechargeable
              Yes

            • Voice assistant

              Voice assistant support
              Yes
              Voice assistant activation
              Manual
              Voice assistant compatible
              • Google Assistant
              • Apple Siri

            • Accessories

              Charging case
              Yes
              Comply foam
              1 pair
              Eartips
              6 pairs
              Charging cable
              USB-C cable, 500 mm
              Quick Start Guide
              Yes

            • Product dimensions

              Height
              4.3  cm
              Width
              6.8  cm
              Depth
              3.3  cm
              Weight
              0.071  kg

            • Packaging dimensions

              Packaging type
              Box
              Number of products included
              1
              Type of shelf placement
              Hanging
              Height
              17.7  cm
              Width
              9.7  cm
              Depth
              4.5  cm
              Gross weight
              0.243  kg
              Net weight
              0.071  kg
              Tare weight
              0.172  kg
              EAN
              48 95229 11856 0

            • Inner Carton

              Number of consumer packages
              3
              Length
              14.7  cm
              Width
              10.5  cm
              Height
              16.7  cm
              Gross weight
              0.633  kg
              Net weight
              0.213  kg
              Tare weight
              0.42  kg
              GTIN
              2 48 95229 11856 4

            • Outer Carton

              Number of consumer packages
              24
              Length
              44.8  cm
              Width
              31.1  cm
              Height
              19.6  cm
              Gross weight
              7.045  kg
              Net weight
              1.704  kg
              Tare weight
              5.341  kg
              GTIN
              1 48 95229 11856 7

            • UPC

              UPC
              8 40063 20171 2

