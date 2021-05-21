2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAUH202BK/00
32 mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Up to 15 hours play time
Compact folding
You get 15 hours of play time and the 32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp sound and punchy bass. A full charge takes between two and three hours
A full charge takes between two and three hours.
32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp sound and punchy bass.
3.9
of 5
13
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
Sjoerd0735
21/05/2021
Nederland
Philips employee
Prima geluid en goede prijs-kwaliteit verhouding
[Employee of philipsglobal] De koptelefoon zit goed, en geeft een prima geluid. Hij is redelijk eenvoudig in gebruik, al is koppelen van nieuwe Bluetooth devices in Android nu eenmaal lastig. Als hij eenmaal gekoppeld is maakt hij automatisch contact bij aanzetten.
Pros
Goede prijs-kwaliteit, makkelijk in gebruik, goed geluid
This review was made for TAUH202WT Draadloze hoofdtelefoon
This review was made for TAUH202WT Draadloze hoofdtelefoon
Kat86
11/08/2020
Deutschland
Super Teil
Mein alter Kopfhörer hat den geist aufgegeben, deswegen entschied ich mich für diesen schlanken und tollen Bluetooth-Kopfhörer. Nutze bereits andere Produkte von Philips und bin begeistert. Top Preis und Leistung.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAUH202BK Kabellose Kopfhörer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAUH202BK Kabellose Kopfhörer
King of rating
25/11/2021
België
Philips employee
Koptelefoon
[Employee of philipsglobal] Het is zeer goed voor mensen met gevoelige oren en is heel licht heeft ook goeie geluid
Pros
Goeie geluid
Cons
Geen
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series TAUH202BK Wireless Headphone
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2000 series TAUH202BK Wireless Headphone