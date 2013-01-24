Home
    Wireless Headphones

    TAUH202BK/00
      Bluetooth

      Wireless Headphones

      TAUH202BK/00
      Get your sounds on

      Epic playlists. The latest podcasts. These wireless on-ear headphones deliver crisp sound and punchy bass. The headband is so light you'll barely feel it and the ear cups fold flat. You get 15 hours of play time. Plenty for the day. Or night. See all benefits

        Get your sounds on

        • 32 mm drivers/closed-back
        • On-ear
        • Bluetooth®
        • Compact folding

        15 hours of play time. Plenty for the day. Or the night.

        You get 15 hours of play time and the 32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp sound and punchy bass. A full charge takes between two and three hours

        2–3 hour charging time.

        A full charge takes between two and three hours.

        32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers. Crisp sound. Punchy bass.

        32 mm neodymium acoustic drivers give you crisp sound and punchy bass.

        Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

        No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

        Flat-fold design for easy storage in your pocket or bag

        The ear cups fold flat and swivel inwards for easy storage in your pocket or bag. Just fold them up and take them with you.

        Multi-function button. Easily control music and calls

        Easily control music and calls via the multi-function button. Don't like the current track? Skip it with a long press. Want to reject a call and keep listening? A simple button-press takes care of that.

        Soft ear cups that can be angled for maximum comfort

        Soft, breathable cushions provide great comfort over long listening sessions.

        Compact-folding design for easy storage in your pocket or bag

        With their flat-folding design, BASS+ headphones are easy to fold and store away, making them your ideal travel companion.

        Technical Specifications

        • Sound

          Acoustic system
          Closed
          Magnet type
          NdFeB
          Frequency response
          20 - 20,000  Hz
          Impedance
          32 Ohm
          Speaker diameter
          32 mm
          Maximum power input
          10 mW
          Diaphragm
          PET
          Sensitivity
          102 dB
          Type
          dynamic

        • Connectivity

          Microphone
          Built-in microphone
          Bluetooth profiles
          • A2DP
          • AVRCP
          • HFP
          • HSP
          Bluetooth version
          4.2
          Maximum range
          Up to 10  m

        • Convenience

          Volume control
          Yes
          Call Management
          • Switch between 2 calls
          • Answer/End Call
          • Reject Call

        • Accessories

          Quick start guide
          Yes
          USB cable
          Yes

        • Power

          Battery type
          Li-Polymer
          Standby time
          160 hr
          Talk time
          10 hr
          Music play time
          15  hr

        • Design

          Colour
          Black

        • Dimensions

          Product dimensions (WxDxH)
          16.5 x 4 x 18.5 cm
          Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
          19.5 x 4.8 x 22.5  cm

