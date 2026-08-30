ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

All series

  • The Stevie Pro
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • The Stevie Pro
  • The Stevie Pro
  • The Stevie Pro
  • The Stevie Pro
  • The Stevie Pro
  • The Stevie Pro
  • The Stevie Pro
  • The Stevie Pro
  • The Stevie Pro
  • The Stevie Pro
  • The Stevie Pro
  • The Stevie Pro
  • The Stevie Pro
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • The Stevie Pro
  • The Stevie Pro
  • The Stevie Pro
  • The Stevie Pro
  • The Stevie Pro
  • The Stevie Pro
  • The Stevie Pro
  • The Stevie Pro
  • The Stevie Pro
  • The Stevie Pro
  • The Stevie Pro
  • The Stevie Pro

New

RetroBluetooth® turntable

TAV5000/10

The Stevie Pro

Let the music do its thing with the retro Bluetooth® turntable that packs built-in 2-way speakers. The Stevie Pro brings bigger, clearer, more spacious stereo sound to the records you spin and the tracks you stream.

See all benefits

The Stevie Pro

  • Retro design, modern sound

  • 2-speed turntable

  • Bluetooth® 6.0

  • 2-way bass-reflex speakers

Looks from back then, sound from now

It might look like your uncle’s deck, but this turntable is right up to date with its rich, warm sound and modern functionality. The all-in-one design fits perfectly on desks and sideboards—plus you get the convenience of Bluetooth® and our handy companion app to complement your vinyl.

Richer, deeper stereo sound. 2-way bass-reflex speakers

The Stevie Pro knows how to get down. Inbuilt 2-way bass-reflex speakers fill the air with soaring highs, expressive mids and deep, powerful bass. The dynamics are tight, the soundstage is wide and the output is powerful enough to fill a small room.

2-speed belt-driven turntable. High-quality components

From crate-digging finds to your most prized limited editions, you can spin vinyl at 33 1/3 or 45 rpm on the die-cast aluminium platter. A counterweighted aluminium tonearm and replaceable Audio-Technica stylus track the grooves just right, while auto-stop prevents records from spinning when they’re finished.

Technical specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • £10 off your first purchase on the Philips online store.*
  • Exclusive member offers and early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trade marks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The Auracast™ word mark and logos are trade marks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.