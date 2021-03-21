Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
TAVS700/10
Iconic vibes
Authentic 1950s style meets modern performance in this mains-powered Bluetooth radio. The wooden cabinet, copper dials and dimmable display make this the perfect centrepiece in any room. A digital radio tuner delivers clear reception.
Bluetooth®
20 W Output Power
Copper-toned mesh grille lets the sound flow
This Bluetooth radio pays homage to the iconic Philips Philetta 254 tabletop radio. The vintage wooden cabinet oozes charm. The 1950s detailing on the twin control knobs and speaker grille takes you back to the era when jazz and rock and roll ruled the airwaves.
3.7
of 5
19
Reviews
MANNZS
21/03/2021
United Kingdom
Has great features
Its Retro look Radio and have great Bass Sound easy to preset station.
Pros
Good sound
Cons
Nil
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAVS700 Original radio
Date of Use 2021-02-20
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAVS700 Original radio
Date of Use 2021-02-20
noda
19/10/2020
Deutschland
Sehr schönes Design. Hochwertige Verarbeitung.
Sehr gutes Klangbild. Angenehm Bedienungsfreundlich. Dank kompakter Abmessungen überall problemlos aufzustellen.
Pros
Dank Bluetooth breitbandig nutzbar.
Cons
Kein AUX, SD-Card und USB Eingang. Gewöhnungsbedürftig: Lautstärkeregler rechts.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAVS700 Original-Radio
Date of Use 2020-06-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAVS700 Original-Radio
Date of Use 2020-06-19
Difrapeba
16/02/2022
España
Verified buyer
Si te gusta lo retro, este es tu producto
Es un producto acorde con su precio. Lo adquirí más que todo por su diseño retro que no pasa desapercibido en cualquier habitación, simplemente me encanta. La radio no la he probado y el Dab aquí en españa existen muy pocas emisoras. Lo único que si he utilizado es la conexión por medio de Bluetooth, que funciona a la primera y sin ningún problema en cualquier teléfono bajo el entorno Apple. El sonido no es comparable con las marcas como Marshall o otras pero produce unos graves potentes. La potencia para un pequeño salón es más que suficiente. Sinceramente estoy muy contento con el producto. Ya os digo si os gusta lo retro.
Pros
A parte de altavoz también tiene radio
Cons
Es una pena que en España, no se pueda disfrutar de la radio DAB
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAVS700 Radio Original
Date of Use 2021-01-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for TAVS700 Radio Original
Date of Use 2021-01-16