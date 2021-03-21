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Discontinued

Original radio

TAVS700/10

3.7

| (19) Reviews

Iconic vibes

Authentic 1950s style meets modern performance in this mains-powered Bluetooth radio. The wooden cabinet, copper dials and dimmable display make this the perfect centrepiece in any room. A digital radio tuner delivers clear reception.

See all benefits

Iconic vibes

  • Bluetooth®

  • 20 W Output Power

Copper-toned mesh grille lets the sound flow

Copper-toned mesh grille lets the sound flow

Vintage wooden cabinet. Period 1950s details

This Bluetooth radio pays homage to the iconic Philips Philetta 254 tabletop radio. The vintage wooden cabinet oozes charm. The 1950s detailing on the twin control knobs and speaker grille takes you back to the era when jazz and rock and roll ruled the airwaves.

Weight 2.55 kg

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

19

Reviews

21/03/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Has great features

Its Retro look Radio and have great Bass Sound easy to preset station.

Pros

Good sound

Cons

Nil

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAVS700 Original radio

Date of Use 2021-02-20

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAVS700 Original radio

Date of Use 2021-02-20

19/10/2020

Deutschland

Deutschland

Sehr schönes Design. Hochwertige Verarbeitung.

Sehr gutes Klangbild. Angenehm Bedienungsfreundlich. Dank kompakter Abmessungen überall problemlos aufzustellen.

Pros

Dank Bluetooth breitbandig nutzbar.

Cons

Kein AUX, SD-Card und USB Eingang. Gewöhnungsbedürftig: Lautstärkeregler rechts.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAVS700 Original-Radio

Date of Use 2020-06-19

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAVS700 Original-Radio

Date of Use 2020-06-19

16/02/2022

España

España

Verified buyer

Si te gusta lo retro, este es tu producto

Es un producto acorde con su precio. Lo adquirí más que todo por su diseño retro que no pasa desapercibido en cualquier habitación, simplemente me encanta. La radio no la he probado y el Dab aquí en españa existen muy pocas emisoras. Lo único que si he utilizado es la conexión por medio de Bluetooth, que funciona a la primera y sin ningún problema en cualquier teléfono bajo el entorno Apple. El sonido no es comparable con las marcas como Marshall o otras pero produce unos graves potentes. La potencia para un pequeño salón es más que suficiente. Sinceramente estoy muy contento con el producto. Ya os digo si os gusta lo retro.

Pros

A parte de altavoz también tiene radio

Cons

Es una pena que en España, no se pueda disfrutar de la radio DAB

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAVS700 Radio Original

Date of Use 2021-01-16

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for TAVS700 Radio Original

Date of Use 2021-01-16

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