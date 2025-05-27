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  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
  • High resolution sound, in the comfort of home

FidelioHeadphones

X2HR/00

4.4
| (25) Reviews | 86% recommend this product
High resolution sound, in the comfort of home
With the Fidelio X2HR headphones, you’re in for an authentic listening experience in exquisite sound and comfort, in your very own home. Immerse in pristine sound details and custom-fit design that’s crafted for your total enjoyment.
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High resolution sound, in the comfort of home

  • High-resolution audio

  • Over-ear

  • Acoustic open-back design

  • Breathable ear cushions

3.5-mm-to-6.3-mm adapter included

Powerful 50 mm neodymium drivers for wide yet precise range

Powerful 50 mm neodymium drivers for wide yet precise range

Each speaker is carefully handpicked, tuned and tested, and is paired for the most detailed natural sound. The 50-mm drivers utilise high-power neodymium magnets to reproduce all your music's dynamics and deliver well-balanced crisp bass, transparent mid-range and pristine high frequencies.

Acoustic open-back architecture for pristine audio fidelity

Acoustic open-back architecture for pristine audio fidelity

An acoustic open-back architecture eliminates air pressure build-up behind the driver, allowing the diaphragm ample free movement, greatly enhancing sound transparency and smoothening extended high frequencies.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

25

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

3

27/05/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The Frequency Deal

These headphones are, quite frankly, a revelation—sumptuously comfortable, as if tailored by a Savile Row upholsterer, and the sound… well, it’s less listening and more immersion. Every note rendered with the precision of a master artisan. A delightful indulgence, really.

Pros

.

Cons

.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio X2HR Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio X2HR Headphones

24/08/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Easy Listening with an exciting range of tones.

Had these headphones for approx 1 month and purchased for listening to music via my laptop. They feel and are made solid, although I am not a big fan of the second larger headband, based purely on looks. The wire provided is more than long enough and the whole build quality is excellent, including ear pads. I listen to a wide variety of music (like most) and cannot say that these headphones lacked in any musical genre. The range of tones these headphones produce are excellent, and they have not struggled or distorted once!

Pros

Sound and build quality.

Cons

Second larger headband.

This review was made for Fidelio X2HR Headphones

This review was made for Fidelio X2HR Headphones

29/12/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very much better than more expensive wifi alternat

These are the best headphones I've tried, including brand leaders, under £200. The sound quality is excellent, authentic and very pleasing. They are comfortable to wear.

Pros

Sound quality, comfort

Cons

none

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio X2HR Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Fidelio X2HR Headphones

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