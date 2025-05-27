2 year warranty
High-resolution audio
Over-ear
Acoustic open-back design
Breathable ear cushions
Each speaker is carefully handpicked, tuned and tested, and is paired for the most detailed natural sound. The 50-mm drivers utilise high-power neodymium magnets to reproduce all your music's dynamics and deliver well-balanced crisp bass, transparent mid-range and pristine high frequencies.
An acoustic open-back architecture eliminates air pressure build-up behind the driver, allowing the diaphragm ample free movement, greatly enhancing sound transparency and smoothening extended high frequencies.
4.4
of 5
25
Reviews
86%
recommend this product
Palazzo
27/05/2025
United Kingdom
The Frequency Deal
These headphones are, quite frankly, a revelation—sumptuously comfortable, as if tailored by a Savile Row upholsterer, and the sound… well, it’s less listening and more immersion. Every note rendered with the precision of a master artisan. A delightful indulgence, really.
Pros
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Cons
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Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio X2HR Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio X2HR Headphones
Headphone guy
24/08/2022
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Easy Listening with an exciting range of tones.
Had these headphones for approx 1 month and purchased for listening to music via my laptop. They feel and are made solid, although I am not a big fan of the second larger headband, based purely on looks. The wire provided is more than long enough and the whole build quality is excellent, including ear pads. I listen to a wide variety of music (like most) and cannot say that these headphones lacked in any musical genre. The range of tones these headphones produce are excellent, and they have not struggled or distorted once!
Pros
Sound and build quality.
Cons
Second larger headband.
This review was made for Fidelio X2HR Headphones
This review was made for Fidelio X2HR Headphones
none of your business
29/12/2021
United Kingdom
Very much better than more expensive wifi alternat
These are the best headphones I've tried, including brand leaders, under £200. The sound quality is excellent, authentic and very pleasing. They are comfortable to wear.
Pros
Sound quality, comfort
Cons
none
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio X2HR Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Fidelio X2HR Headphones