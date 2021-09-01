Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Automatic delivery of replenishment every chosen frequency
    • Pause, postpone or advance a
      replenishment shipment
    • Cancel anytime
    • No returns
    • To manage and cancel your
      subscription, log into your account
    • Try the device with monthly payments
    • Easy cancellation of your subscription
    • Free delivery and returns
    • Manage your subscription through your personal account

    Xperion 6000

    Line

    X60LINEX1
    • Designed with you in mind Designed with you in mind Designed with you in mind
      -{discount-value}

      Xperion 6000 Line

      X60LINEX1

      Designed with you in mind

      Designed with a 110° broad beam of 150 lm in Eco and 300 lm in Boost mode, the Philips Xperion 6000 Line is ideal for lighting up larger areas. It is equipped with a 120 lm torch beam to direct the light where it is needed. See all benefits

      This product is only available by subscription
      +

        Xperion 6000 Line

        This product is currently out of stock
        You will recieve

        A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

        General terms and conditions

        Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

        Returns & Cancellation

        The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

        Default payments

        In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

        See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

        Designed with you in mind

        Designed with a 110° broad beam of 150 lm in Eco and 300 lm in Boost mode, the Philips Xperion 6000 Line is ideal for lighting up larger areas. It is equipped with a 120 lm torch beam to direct the light where it is needed. See all benefits

        Designed with you in mind

        Designed with a 110° broad beam of 150 lm in Eco and 300 lm in Boost mode, the Philips Xperion 6000 Line is ideal for lighting up larger areas. It is equipped with a 120 lm torch beam to direct the light where it is needed. See all benefits

        This product is only available by subscription
        +

          Xperion 6000 Line

          This product is currently out of stock
          You will recieve

          A replacement Philips Sonicare brush head will automatically be sent to you every 3 months. Starting from the completion of this transaction, you will automatically receive 1 brush head every 3 months, until you have notified us that you wish to pause or cancel your subscription. Limit of 4 subscriptions per household/account.

          General terms and conditions

          Simply pay the fee displayed in the checkout every 3 months* and get your new brush head automatically delivered to your house. Please review Philips Terms & Conditions of Sale for more details on the terms and conditions that apply, including additional payment terms. For deferred payments, there is no interest, no APR, no credit charges, the total cost of credit is $0, and you may prepay the entire outstanding balance any time and make partial payments without penalty on any scheduled prepayment date or at least monthly. *Prices excluding taxes

          Returns & Cancellation

          The Sonicare brush head replacement subscription is all about bringing convenience to your healthy smile. You can pause or cancel your brush head subscription anytime! Returns accepted within 30 days of receipt.

          Default payments

          In the event of a failed payment, a notice of default will be sent to your email address, providing a link to update your information and complete payment. Until payment is made, shipments will be paused.

          See {0} for additional information. Limit of 4 subscriptions

          Designed with you in mind

          Designed with a 110° broad beam of 150 lm in Eco and 300 lm in Boost mode, the Philips Xperion 6000 Line is ideal for lighting up larger areas. It is equipped with a 120 lm torch beam to direct the light where it is needed. See all benefits

          Similar products

          See all Hand light

            Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

            All your needs covered in one purchase

            Bundle price

            Skip this

            Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

            Add accessories

            Xperion 6000

            Xperion 6000

            Line

            - {discount-value}

            Total:

            Designed with you in mind

            Advanced lighting performance that lasts

            • 300 lm Boost / 150 lm Eco
            • 120 lm Spotlight
            • Battery life: 4.5 h (Eco: 8 h)
            • Durable with broad light beam
            Premium LED light with multiple outputs

            Premium LED light with multiple outputs

            The Philips Xperion 6000 Line produces bright natural LED white light to maximise visual comfort and reduce eye strain for fatigue-free work. The main beam on the Philips Xperion 6000 Line offers two output levels: 150 lm in Eco mode with extended battery life and 300 lm in Boost mode. This flexibility allows you to choose the right amount of brightness for the job at hand.

            Long running time in different light modes

            Long running time in different light modes

            The Philips Xperion 6000 Line is designed to be ready for action. A single charge provides enough energy for a full day's work: up to 8 hours in Eco mode, 4.5 hours in Boost mode and 9 hours with the torch beam. Powered by a powerful Li-ion battery, the Xperion 6000 Line can be fully charged within 3.5 hours via USB-C, ensuring maximum usage of its bright LED light.

            Precision light with wide beam angle

            Precision light with wide beam angle

            The Philips Xperion 6000 Line features a 110° beam angle light module ensuring broader illumination of your work area.

            Smart rotatable hook with magnet and ergonomic body

            Smart rotatable hook with magnet and ergonomic body

            Designed with you in mind, the ergonomically shaped handle with an anti-slip coating allows you to hold this work light securely. If you need both hands free for work, position the light securely thanks to the 360° rotatable, retractable hook and a strong magnet. The power button is located on the back to ensure that the light does not glare directly at your eyes when you turn it on.

            Resistant to impacts, water and solvents (IP65/IK07)

            Resistant to impacts, water and solvents (IP65/IK07)

            Designed to handle tough work environments with IK07 shock resistance, water-resistant to IP65 standards, and a surface that withstands chemicals and workshop solvents, the Philips Xperion 6000 Line is built to last because we know that even the steadiest hands need the extra support.

            Extend your warranty online to 3 years

            Extend your warranty online to 3 years

            Benefit from the Philips standard 2 year warranty plus 1 additional year1

            Technical Specifications

            • Marketing specifications

              Product highlight
              Durable with broad light beam
              Expected benefits
              Designed with you in mind

            • Product description

              Hands-free options
              Rotatable hook, strong magnet
              Hook
              360° rotatable
              Impact protection rating (IK)
              IK07
              Magnet
              1 magnet
              Materials and finishing
              Robust ABS
              Operating Temperature
              -10°C to 40°C
              Range
              Xperion 6000
              Technology
              SMD LED
              UV leak detector
              No
              Ingress protection rating (IP)
              IP65
              Resistant to
              Grease, oil, workshop solvents

            • Light characteristics

              Beam angle
              110  degree
              Colour temperature
              6000  K
              Beam angle (pointer)
              40  degree
              Light output (pointer)
              120 lumens
              Light output (eco)
              150 lumens
              Light output (boost)
              300 lumens

            • Electrical characteristics

              Voltage
              3.7  V
              Power source
              Rechargeable battery
              Battery capacity
              2200  mAh
              Battery run time (boost)
              Up to 4.5 hours
              Battery run time (eco)
              Up to 8 hours
              Battery type
              Lithium battery
              Plug type
              EU plug (not included for UK)
              Charging cable type
              Type C USB
              Battery charging time
              Up to 3.5 hours
              Wattage
              3 W
              Battery run time (pointer)
              Up to 9 hours

            • Ordering information

              Order entry
              X60LINEX1
              Ordering code
              01473331

            • Packaging Data

              EAN1
              8719018014733
              EAN3
              8719018014740

            • Packed product information

              Length
              5  cm
              Height
              31  cm
              Pack Quantity / MOQ
              6
              Weight with batteries
              382  g
              Cable length
              100 cm USB cable, 5 V 1 A adapter

            • Outer pack information

              Length
              33  cm
              Width
              23.5  cm
              Height
              12.5  cm

            Get support for this product

            Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

            Suggested products

              Recently viewed products

                • 1 to be claimed on the Philips extended-warranty webpage

                Help with your online order

                Online Store Support
                Terms and conditions
                Search order
                Student discount
                © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

                Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.