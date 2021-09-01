Reveals objects in their true colours (CRI95)

The higher the Colour Rendering Index (CRI3), the easier it is to perform a quick and accurate inspection of car bodywork. You can inspect your paint, polish, clean or prep zone as if you were working outdoors on a bright sunny day. Lamps with a low CRI value cause some colours to appear unnatural. Light sources with a CRI of 90 or above will let you easily and quickly spot colour differences such as paint scratches.