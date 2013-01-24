Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Products
    Get exactly the support you need
    Looking for specific solutions for your product?
    find your model here

    How to clean the dust container of my Philips Bagless Vacuum

    If your Philips vacuum is equipped with a dust container and you would like to know how to clean it, we can help you. Just follow these step-by-step instructions.

    Steps to clean your Philips vacuum's dust container:

    1. Empty the container in the bin
    2. Remove the filter from the container (if it has one)
    3. Clean the inside of the dust container with a moist cloth (do not put it in the dish washer and do not immerse it in water)
    4. When the container is fully dry, place the filter back in it
    5. Place the container back in your vacuum

    Troubleshooting

    Device (1)
    Other faults (1)
    Performance (1)

    Repair and exchange registration

    Payment

    We accept the following payment methods:
    Visa - payment method
    MasterCard - payment method
    American Express - payment method
    PayPal - payment method
    Klarna - payment method

    Help with your online order

    Frequently asked questions
    Terms and conditions
    Search order
    Student discount