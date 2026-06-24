My Philips Avent digital thermometer shows a dot on the display
The dot on the display of your Philips Avent thermometer tells you that the battery is low. Make sure to replace the battery as soon as you see this symbol lighting up to ensure the accuracy of your thermometer. Find out how to replace the battery yourself.
Replace the battery as soon as you see the battery indicator to ensure the accuracy of your thermometer.
Instructions on how to replace the battery
Gently squeeze the side of the cap to remove
Carefully remove the battery from the tray. Note: do not pull out the battery tray (A) more than 1 cm, or the sensor might break off. You have to pull out the battery tray a little to access the battery.
Insert the new battery.
Place the cap back on the thermometer.
NOTE: Batteries contain hazardous materials. Make sure that you properly dispose of used batteries.
The information on this page applies to the following models:SCH400/00 , SCH400/30 .