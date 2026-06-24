My Philips Avent digital thermometer shows a dot on the display

Replace the battery as soon as you see the battery indicator to ensure the accuracy of your thermometer.

Instructions on how to replace the battery

Gently squeeze the side of the cap to remove Carefully remove the battery from the tray. Note: do not pull out the battery tray (A) more than 1 cm, or the sensor might break off. You have to pull out the battery tray a little to access the battery. Insert the new battery. Place the cap back on the thermometer.

NOTE: Batteries contain hazardous materials. Make sure that you properly dispose of used batteries.