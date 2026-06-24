ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

Welcome gift £10*

30-day return

Support homepage

Philips Support

My Philips Avent digital thermometer shows a dot on the display

The dot on the display of your Philips Avent thermometer tells you that the battery is low. Make sure to replace the battery as soon as you see this symbol lighting up to ensure the accuracy of your thermometer. Find out how to replace the battery yourself.

Avent Thermometer battery indicator

The information on this page applies to the following models: SCH400/00 , SCH400/30 .

Frequently Asked Questions

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you

Looking for something else?

Discover all Philips Support options

Support Homepage