    When will my order be delivered?

    We deliver within United Kingdom in 3-4 business days for UPS Standard shipments and 1-2 business days for UPS Express. If you order multiple products, your products may be shipped separately.
     

    Spare parts delivery times are between 3 and 9 business days and are delivered separately as they originate from a different warehouse.

    Order tracking

    How can I track the delivery of my order?

    Once your order has been shipped, you will receive a Tracking ID number by e-mail from us. With this number, you can track the delivery of your order. Please note you may receive multiple Tracking ID numbers if your order is shipped in multiple shipments.

     

    If you are not available at the time of delivery, your order may be delivered to either a neighbour or a UPS collection point nearby. You will always receive a letter from UPS in the letter box stating where you can pick up the package from.

    I have received only part of my order
    If your order contains multiple products or spare parts, it may be delivered in multiple shipments. Please check your shipment confirmations as it should include the Tracking ID number for each individual shipment. Alternatively, wait for an additional 2-3 days to make sure any additional shipment can reach you. If part of your order is still missing, then please get in touch with our Consumer Care Team here.

    Delivery options

    What are the available shipping options?

    You can select the shipment option you prefer during the checkout process. You can choose to have your order delivered by UPS at an address of your choice or at a UPS collection point near you. 

    Do you deliver anywhere?

    We cannot deliver to the following postcodes starting with:

     

    GY,JE,GB, IM1, IM2, IM3, IM4, IM5, IM6, IM7, IM8, IM9, KW15, KW16, KW17, PA34, PA35, PA36, PA37, PA38, PA41, PA42, PA43, PA44, PA45, PA46, PA47, PA48, PA49, PA60, PA61, PA62, PA63, PA64, PA65, PA66, PA67, PA68, PA69, PA70, PA71, PA72, PA73, PA74, PA75, PA76, PA77, PA78, PA80.

