    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    Payment methods

    How can I pay?
    Philips Shop accepts the following payment options: Debit cards (Visa Electron, Visa Debit, MasterCard Debit, Maestro) and Credit cards (Visa, MasterCard, American Express) and PayPal and Klarna. All payment methods are free of charge as we do not charge any transaction fees.

    Klarna Payment Methods

    What is Klarna

    Klarna is one of Europe’s largest banks, offering trusted payment services online, allowing you to buy now and pay later for greater convenience.

     

    Over 60 million customers already use Klarna payment options at over 65,000 online stores.

     

    Philips have teamed up with Klarna to offer safe, convenient, interest free payment options at checkout.

     

    Choose whether you’d like to slice your payment into 3 monthly installments for orders over £35 or pay later in 30 days after your order has been delivered.

    Pay in 3 monthly installments with Klarna:

    This payment method is available for orders over £35. You can select this payment method at Philips checkout as one of the payment options available.

     

    Ensure the personal details that you enter at checkout match those connected to your UK bank account (e.g. full name, billing address) to give your payment request the best chance of being authorised by Klarna.

     

    Once your payment request has been authorised by Klarna, the first instalment will come out of your account. You’ll then receive an email from Klarna within 2 days of placing your order with payment instructions. You’ll then have 2 consecutive monthly payment dates scheduled by Klarna, at a time of your convenience within this time frame, with no extra cost. You can pay via credit or debit card at www.Klarna.com/uk

    Pay later in 30 days’ with Klarna:

    This payment method is available for all orders and can be selected at Philips checkout as one of the payment options available.

     

    Ensure the personal details that you enter at checkout match those connected to your UK bank account (e.g. full name, billing address) to give your payment request the best chance of being authorised by Klarna.

     

    Once your payment request has been authorised by Klarna, you’ll receive an email from Klarna within 2 days of placing your order with payment instructions. You’ll then have 30 days to complete the payment online, at a time of your convenience within this time frame, with no extra cost. You can pay via credit or debit card at www.Klarna.com/uk

    Vouchercodes

    How can I redeem my discount voucher code?
    You can redeem your discount voucher code by entering the code in the "Enter Discount Voucher Codes" field, then click 'Apply' during checkout. You can only use one voucher code per order. Some voucher codes may not be valid for certain product categories or already discounted products - for example products from our clearance section.

    What should I do if I receive an error message while redeeming my discount voucher code?
    The promotion code is case sensitive and any dashes (-) or special characters are also part of the promotion code. If you have tried everything and your promotional code still does not work, please contact us. We are happy to help you further.

    Payment errors

    My payment has failed
    In order to prevent payment failures, we recommend you make sure the billing address you provided matches with the address your bank has of you. Also ensure the credit/debit card is not expired and has enough balance available. Clearing your browser's cache and cookies might also help.  We recommend you try again, preferably with a different payment method. If the issue persists, please contact your bank or card issuer.

    Invoices

    How can I download my invoice?

    You will receive your invoice via email within 1-2 business days from placing your order.
     

    Once available, you can also download your invoice in your Philips Shop account. Log in to your account. Click on "View your order history." Select your order number and then click on the invoice to download it.

