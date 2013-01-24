This payment method is available for orders over £35. You can select this payment method at Philips checkout as one of the payment options available.

Ensure the personal details that you enter at checkout match those connected to your UK bank account (e.g. full name, billing address) to give your payment request the best chance of being authorised by Klarna.

Once your payment request has been authorised by Klarna, the first instalment will come out of your account. You’ll then receive an email from Klarna within 2 days of placing your order with payment instructions. You’ll then have 2 consecutive monthly payment dates scheduled by Klarna, at a time of your convenience within this time frame, with no extra cost. You can pay via credit or debit card at www.Klarna.com/uk