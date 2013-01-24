Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Klarna is one of Europe’s largest banks, offering trusted payment services online, allowing you to buy now and pay later for greater convenience.
Over 60 million customers already use Klarna payment options at over 65,000 online stores.
Philips have teamed up with Klarna to offer safe, convenient, interest free payment options at checkout.
Choose whether you’d like to slice your payment into 3 monthly installments for orders over £35 or pay later in 30 days after your order has been delivered.
This payment method is available for orders over £35. You can select this payment method at Philips checkout as one of the payment options available.
Ensure the personal details that you enter at checkout match those connected to your UK bank account (e.g. full name, billing address) to give your payment request the best chance of being authorised by Klarna.
Once your payment request has been authorised by Klarna, the first instalment will come out of your account. You’ll then receive an email from Klarna within 2 days of placing your order with payment instructions. You’ll then have 2 consecutive monthly payment dates scheduled by Klarna, at a time of your convenience within this time frame, with no extra cost. You can pay via credit or debit card at www.Klarna.com/uk
This payment method is available for all orders and can be selected at Philips checkout as one of the payment options available.
Ensure the personal details that you enter at checkout match those connected to your UK bank account (e.g. full name, billing address) to give your payment request the best chance of being authorised by Klarna.
Once your payment request has been authorised by Klarna, you’ll receive an email from Klarna within 2 days of placing your order with payment instructions. You’ll then have 30 days to complete the payment online, at a time of your convenience within this time frame, with no extra cost. You can pay via credit or debit card at www.Klarna.com/uk
You will receive your invoice via email within 1-2 business days from placing your order.
Once available, you can also download your invoice in your Philips Shop account. Log in to your account. Click on "View your order history." Select your order number and then click on the invoice to download it.