    Philips Sonicare AirFloss

    Interdental - Nozzles

    HX8012/33
    Sonicare
    Don't floss? Then AirFloss.
      Philips Sonicare AirFloss Interdental - Nozzles

      HX8012/33
      Don't floss? Then AirFloss.

      Replace nozzles every 6 months for your most effective clean between your teeth. The Sonicare AirFloss helps to clean up to 5 x more plaque between teeth than manual tooth brushing alone.

      Philips Sonicare AirFloss Interdental - Nozzles

      Don't floss? Then AirFloss.

      Replace nozzles every 6 months for your most effective clean between your teeth. The Sonicare AirFloss helps to clean up to 5 x more plaque between teeth than manual tooth brushing alone. See all benefits

        Don't floss? Then AirFloss.

        Removes plaque where brushing can't

        • w/ 2 Nozzles
        Technology that cleans with a touch

        Technology that cleans with a touch

        AirFloss utilises unique air and micro-droplet technology to send a burst of pressurised air and water or mouthwash between your teeth. The one-touch activation button is as simple as a mouse click.

        Guidance tip ensures correct placement

        Guidance tip ensures correct placement

        The slim angled nozzle and guidance tip make finding the correct placement easy. Just slide along the tooth's surface near the gum line until the tip fits into the groove between the teeth.

        An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

        An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

        Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit. After three months of using AirFloss, 96% of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week.

        Nozzle designed for easy access to hard-to-reach areas

        Slim, angled nozzle designed for easy access to hard-to-reach areas

        Technical Specifications

        • Ease of use

          Nozzle attachment
          Easily snaps on and off

        • Items included

          AirFloss Nozzle
          2

        • Cleaning performance

          Nozzles
          Best results change every 6m

        • Design and finishing

          Nozzle colour
          • Pink with pink tip
          • Pink with white tip

            • than manual tooth-brushing alone

