Standard sonic toothbrush heads(now Optimal GumCare)
This Philips Sonicare toothbrush head features densely-packed, high-quality tufts to effectively remove plaque and improve gum health. Specially curved power tufts to easily reach teeth at the back of the mouth. Also features a gentle trim profile to cushion teeth for an extra gentle brushing experience.
Philips Sonicare ProResults gum health brush head is clinically proven to remove up to 6x more plaque between teeth than a manual toothbrush after just four weeks of use.
Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between your teeth, and its brush strokes break plaque up and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
This brush head clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. It fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp Battery and Essence.
Like all authentic Philips Sonicare-branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.
At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help you recognise when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace your brush head every three months.
