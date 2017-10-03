It’s much easier to create a blended beard when you have a shaver that can easily trim different hair lengths, like the Philips OneBlade. From sophisticated stubble to a perfectly trimmed fade and beard, this hybrid tool can handle any length and style you throw at it.

1. Grow a beard!

You’ll need long enough facial hair to work with, so your first step is to grow your facial hair to your preferred chin length. Keep it washed and oiled as you grow, to help avoid any discomfort. Freshen up and comb through right before you trim.

2. Trim your sideburns

Start at the top with the shortest part. Consider how your hairstyle transitions into your sideburns – for a buzz cut fade with beard, you’ll be aiming for a smooth continuation of that fade, with likely a narrower margin between different lengths. The OneBlade has stubble combs for trimming to 1mm, 3mm and 5mm, and the OneBlade Pro has over a dozen length options, all the way to 10mm, so you have plenty of options. Top tip: start with a longer comb while you’re getting used to the technique – you can always go shorter.

3. Work your way towards your chin

Select a longer length comb as you trim your facial hair on your cheeks down towards your chin beard. Go slowly and carefully. Gradually lengthen so you get a smooth, continuous fade.

4. Neaten up your beard

If you’ve opted for a short beard fade, you’ll now shape to your desired length. If a longer beard fade style has taken your fancy, then trim your hairs to a longer length. Create a sharp edge along your jawline and remove any fuzz on your neck below that line. With the versatile Philips OneBlade, you only need one tool to trim to any length you want across your fade.