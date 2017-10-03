Search terms
A fade beard is also known as a blended beard because the short hair on your sideburns is blended into the longer hair on your cheeks and then into a full beard at the chin to create a gradual transition in length from top to bottom.
Following this short-to-long gradation, it’s a popular option for men with short hair, as a shaved head or buzz cut fade with beard blends seamlessly from scalp to chin. But it’s also popular with men rocking a pompadour or slick back. Basically, whatever your hairstyle, you can pair it with a fade.
The part of the fade that sits on your face is essentially the same no matter what beard length you choose. It’s a smooth transition from short sideburns through gradually lengthening cheek hair. When you reach your chin, that’s when the choice comes in.
Short faded beard styles involve a shorter chin beard, so it’ll be more closely cropped to your face (but still the longest part of your facial fair). Faded long beard styles make for a bigger, bushier chin beard, in whatever shape and style you prefer.
It’s much easier to create a blended beard when you have a shaver that can easily trim different hair lengths, like the Philips OneBlade. From sophisticated stubble to a perfectly trimmed fade and beard, this hybrid tool can handle any length and style you throw at it.
1. Grow a beard!
You’ll need long enough facial hair to work with, so your first step is to grow your facial hair to your preferred chin length. Keep it washed and oiled as you grow, to help avoid any discomfort. Freshen up and comb through right before you trim.
2. Trim your sideburns
Start at the top with the shortest part. Consider how your hairstyle transitions into your sideburns – for a buzz cut fade with beard, you’ll be aiming for a smooth continuation of that fade, with likely a narrower margin between different lengths. The OneBlade has stubble combs for trimming to 1mm, 3mm and 5mm, and the OneBlade Pro has over a dozen length options, all the way to 10mm, so you have plenty of options. Top tip: start with a longer comb while you’re getting used to the technique – you can always go shorter.
3. Work your way towards your chin
Select a longer length comb as you trim your facial hair on your cheeks down towards your chin beard. Go slowly and carefully. Gradually lengthen so you get a smooth, continuous fade.
4. Neaten up your beard
If you’ve opted for a short beard fade, you’ll now shape to your desired length. If a longer beard fade style has taken your fancy, then trim your hairs to a longer length. Create a sharp edge along your jawline and remove any fuzz on your neck below that line. With the versatile Philips OneBlade, you only need one tool to trim to any length you want across your fade.
When it comes to trimming your long or short beard fade, it’s worth refreshing your memory on how to shave properly. This will help you avoid shaving rash and avoid shaving cuts. Wash your beard and the skin underneath daily with quality products to help it stay supple and soft, and follow these tips for faded beard maintenance:
Using a sharp blade is one of the most important things to remember with a fade and beard – for any beard style. Sign up to the handy subscription service for blades for your OneBlade and you’ll always have the tools you need at your disposal when it’s time to trim short or long beard fade styles.
All you need to do now is choose your favourite look, from faded long beard styles to short cropped fades. Have your OneBlade handy and get shaping.
