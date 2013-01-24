  • 2 year warranty

  • 30 days return guarantee

  • Free delivery from £ 20

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Docking monitors

      Choose your  USB-C Docking solution:

      USB-C
      USB-C
      USB-C docking
      USB Docking
      USB-C Docking Pro
      USB Docking Pro
      USB-C docking logo

      USB-C Docking

      Highly powerful


      Say goodbye to chargers and power cables. One USB-C port delivers up to 90W to your laptop or smart devices, bringing order and convenience to your digital workspace. Philips monitors are tested to ensure compatibility with a wide range of laptop and phone brands and models.
      Data logo

      Data

      Blazingly fast


      The latest USB 3.2 standard provides 20 times the speed of USB 2.0, making you more productive as your data transfers are now completed in a fraction of the time you were used to. A full 4K movie, for instance, can be transferred in less than 60 seconds.
      Ethernet logo

      Ethernet

      Ethernet RJ45


      On top of the multiport USB hub, we uniquely provide also an Ethernet (RJ45) port for added convenience.

      Innovating connectivity with USB docking

      Innovating connectivity with USB docking
      USB-C banner

      USB-C


      A single USB-C can really change your user experience and the way you work. No more chargers, power and signal cables, the one-for-all solution delivers up to 90W to your laptop or smart devices and brings order to your digital workspace.
      See USB-C Monitors

      USB-C products

      USB Docking banner

      USB Docking


      The best solution, designed for corporate and office environment, is the unique USB-C docking that combines USB-C, RJ45 and DP-out for added convenience. This replaces perfectly any external bulky docking standalone, reducing unwanted clutter on the desks, but assuring high connectivity.
      See USB Docking Monitors
      USB Docking Pro banner

      USB Docking Pro


      For professional users that need the most advanced and comprehensive solution, Philips designed monitors a vertical hybrid docking that allows an even more versatile connectivity that feature universal port replication and assures higher quality for power, data and audio/video delivery.
      See USB Docking Pro Monitors

      Hybrid connection


      Part of our Pro Docking line-up, Philips monitors also provide solutions for users of laptops that can be connected only through the traditional USB-A. Hybrid monitors offer a built-in USB docking station, equipped with DisplayLink technology that feature universal port replication, so users gain access to office peripherals, including keyboard, mouse and RJ-45 Ethernet cable, through a single dual-mesh USB cable with type C and type A connector.
      Hybrid connection
      See Hybrid Connection Monitors

      More from  Philips Monitors

      Office monitors

      Professional use collection

      Unlock your productivity
      Learn more
      Curved monitors

      Curved Monitors

      Ultimate immersion
      Learn more
      Touch monitors

      Touch Monitors

      The right touch
      Learn more

      Help, support and updates

      Register your Monitor

      Create your free ‘My Philips’ account to register your new monitor. Once registered, we’ll notify you when new updates are available.
      Sign up to My Philips

      Software updates

      Keep your Philips Monitor performing at its best. If there’s a new software update, you’ll find it here. And if you’ve lost your drivers, you can download them here too for free.
      Find updates

      Support platform

      The quickest way to resolve any technical issues and settings is by checking the Philips Monitor troubleshooting guide. Use these handy tips and tricks to get your monitor back on track in no time.
      Find a solution

      Contact us

      We’re here to help. Whether you need advice in purchasing a Philips Monitor or support in setting it up, you can contact us by phone, email or online chat.
      Contact Philips

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.