Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Home use
      4K Ultra HD LCD monitor - 346E2CUAE/00

      4K Ultra HD LCD monitor

      346E2CUAE/00
      The Philips E Line monitor features stunning visuals and stylish design for your workspace. Ultra-clear 4K UHD and Ultra Wide-Color deliver ultimate clarity and life-like visuals. MultiView meets the need for usability and productivity.
      Discover more

      Our  favorite/s

      • Ultra Wide-Color -serie 328E1CA/00

        Curved LCD monitor with Ultra Wide-Color
        Simply immersive


        328E1CA/00
        The 32" curved E line display offers a truly immersive experience in a stylish design. Ultra-clear 4K UHD with Ultra Wide-Color and Adaptive-Sync brings your images alive!
        Discover more
      • LCD monitors serie 279C9/00

        LCD monitor with USB-C Dock
        Concise design, complete in every detail


        279C9/00
        The Philips award-winning monitor gives crisp 4K and lifelike visuals with DisplayHDR 400 certified. Trimmed with all ports, one-cable USB-C and simple cable management design for a clean set-up. SmartErgo base for ergonomic adjustments.
        Discover more
      • LCD monitors serie -275E2FAE/00

        LCD monitor with USB-C
        Simplicity that stands out


        275E2FAE/00
        The Red Dot Design Award-winning monitor delivers sharp QHD stand-out visuals in an ultra-slim bezel-free display. Trimmed with all ports and one-cable USB-C connectivity in a sleek geometric base for a clean set-up.
        Discover more

        Console Gaming Monitors

        Discover more

        PC Gaming Monitors

        Discover more

        Console Gaming Monitors

        Discover more

        PC Gaming Monitors

        Discover more

        Developed for  the Wellbeing of your eyes

          • Soft Blue technology


            SoftBlue LED uses smart technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light without affecting the colour or image of the display. SoftBlue LED technology is certified by international testing organisation TUV Rheinland to reduce harmful blue light. 

          • Low Blue Technology


            Studies have shown that just as ultra-violet rays can cause eye damage, shortwave-length blue light rays from LED displays can cause eye damage and affect vision over time. Developed for wellbeing, the Philips LowBlue Mode setting uses a smart software technology to reduce harmful shortwave blue light.

          Philips Monitors  top picks

          View all Home products

          More from  Philips Monitors

          Professional use collection

          Professional use collection

          Unlock your productivity
          Learn more
          Console gaming

          Console gaming

          Taking console gaming to a whole new level
          Learn more
          Green monitors

          Green monitors

          Sustainable solution
          Learn more

          Help, support and updates

          Register your Monitor

          Create your free ‘My Philips’ account to register your new monitor. Once registered, we’ll notify you when new updates are available.
          Sign up to My Philips

          Software updates

          Keep your Philips Monitor performing at its best. If there’s a new software update, you’ll find it here. And if you’ve lost your drivers, you can download them here too for free.
          Find updates

          Support platform

          The quickest way to resolve any technical issues and settings is by checking the Philips Monitor troubleshooting guide. Use these handy tips and tricks to get your monitor back on track in no time.
          Find a solution

          Contact us

          We’re here to help. Whether you need advice in purchasing a Philips Monitor or support in setting it up, you can contact us by phone, email or online chat.
          Contact Philips