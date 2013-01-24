  • 2 year warranty

    PC Gaming

    Philips
    PC gaming

    Gear up for a clear advantage

    Discover the full range

      Our favorite PC Gaming Monitors

      Philips PC Gaming monitor | computer monitors for gaming

        144Hz, 1ms MPRT Gaming Monitor

        272E1GAJ/00

        Gear up

        The Philips E line gaming monitor is a great all-around display that delivers serious tear-free gameplay. Sync technology, 144 Hz fast refresh rate and 1 ms deliver smooth entertainment experience no matter whether playing games and watching movies.
      Philips PC Gaming monitor | computer monitors for gaming

        144Hz, 1ms MPRT Gaming Monitor

        242E1GAJ/00

        Gear up

        The Philips E line gaming monitor is a great all-around display that delivers serious tear-free gameplay. Sync technology, 144 Hz fast refresh rate and 1 ms deliver smooth entertainment experience no matter whether playing games and watching movies.
        Philips PC gaming features

        SmartImage logo
        SmartImageTM Game
                                                  Game
        The new Philips gaming display has quick-access OSD fine-tuned for gamers, offering you multiple options from FPS and Racing mode to RTS and Gamer 1 and 2 for customized settings.
        Ultra Wide-Color logo
        Ultra Wide-Color
        Ultra Wide-Color Technology delivers a wider spectrum of colours for a more brilliant picture. The Ultra Wide-Color wider "colour gamut" produces more natural-looking greens, vivid reds and deeper blues.
        Built-in speakers logo
        Built-in speakers
        A pair of high-quality stereo speakers built into a display device. They may be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing etc. depending on model and design.
        Immersive visuals

        Immersive visuals

        •VA display delivers awesome images with wide viewing angles.

        •16:9 Full HD display for crisp detailed images.

        •SmartContrast for rich black details.

        The gaming advantage is yours

        •144Hz refresh rates for ultra-smooth, brilliant images.

        •1ms (MPRT) fast response for crisp image and smooth gameplay.

        •SmartImage game mode optimized for gamers.

        •Ultra Wide-Color wider range of colors for a vivid picture.

        Features designed for you

        •Less eye fatigue with Flicker-free technology

        •LowBlueMode for easy on-the-eyes productivity

        Philips Monitors top picks

          Gaming monitor

          Gaming monitor

          272E1GAJ/00

          • E Line
          • 27" (68.6 cm)
          • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
          Overall rating / 5
          Gaming monitor

          Gaming monitor

          242E1GAJ/00

          • E Line
          • 24 (23.8"/60.5 cm diag.)
          • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
          Overall rating / 5
          Gaming monitor

          Gaming monitor

          242E1GAEZ/00

          • E Line
          • 24 (23.8"/60.5 cm diag.)
          • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
          Overall rating / 5
          Gaming monitor

          Gaming monitor

          272E1GAEZ/00

          • E Line
          • 27" (68.6 cm)
          • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
          Overall rating / 5
        More from Philips Monitors

        Console gamers

        Console gaming

        Taking console gaming to the next level
        Home use collection

        Home use collection

        Designed for you
        Curved monitors

        Curved Monitors

        Ultimate immersion
