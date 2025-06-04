  • Lower Price

  • 2 year warranty

  • Less Waste

    Philips Evnia Dual Mode banner image

    Philips Dual Mode Monitors

    One Monitor, Two Modes

     
    Speed or Sharpness? Now You Get Both.
     
    The Philips Evnia gives you elite gaming flexibility — switch between 4K UHD at 160Hz for immersive, crystal-clear detail, or FHD at 320Hz for esports-level responsiveness. Fast IPS, HDR, and low input lag deliver every frame with precision.

    Switch Gears, Not Screens.

     
    Dominate with 320Hz speed or dazzle in 4K at 160Hz—whatever your game demands, this monitor flexes with you. Dual Mode puts you in control, letting you choose the perfect balance of resolution and refresh rate: go FHD at 320Hz for ultra-fast shooters, or switch to 4K UHD at 160Hz for rich, immersive visuals. Built for gamers who do it all!

    Philips Evnia Dual Resolution video banner image

    Our  favorite/s

    27M2N3800A image

    Philips Evnia 27M2N3800A


    Broaden your gaming
    horizon

    Discover more >

    Features at your fingertips

     

    Dual Mode

     
     
    Effortlessly toggle between 4K UHD @160Hz and FHD @320Hz. Greater flexibility, zero compromises.

     

    Fast IPS

    Panel

     
    Philips Fast IPS display with UltraClear 4K delivers sharp, color-accurate visuals.

     

    Color that

    delivers

     
    With VESA-certified DisplayHDR™, what you see is what you get — vibrant, lifelike, uncompromised.

     

    0.5 ms Smart MBR

    fast response

     
    Philips Evnia with 0.5 ms Smart MBR delivers sharp, blur-free visuals—perfect for fast-paced gaming.

    For every kind of gamer

     

    The Content Creator

     
    160Hz 4K. Precision in motion.

    Edit, animate, and design with ultra-smooth 160Hz refresh rate and stunning 4K clarit —ideal for high-end creative workflows.

     

    The FPS Pro

     
    320Hz Responsiveness. No excuses.

    Dominate every round with split-second responsiveness and fluid gameplay

     

    The Streamer

     
    Balanced performance. Always on.

    Game, stream, and chat with stable performance and optimized multitasking—your setup, your show.

     

    The Console Gamer

     
    HDMI 2.1, UHD@120Hz. Ready to play.

    Experience immersive visuals with HDR, low input lag, and seamless compatibility across next-gen consoles.

    Philps Evnia Precision Center

    Philips Evnia
    Precision Center

     

    Philips Evnia Precision Center is an easy-to-use software
    designed to optimize your monitor with intuitive controls.

    Discover More

