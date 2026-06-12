2 year warranty
27M2N3800A/00
Evnia 3000
27" (68.5 cm)
3840 x 2160 (4K UHD)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
Experience the best of both worlds with Dual Mode. Seamlessly toggle between 3840 x 2160 @ 160 Hz for stunning clarity and 1920 x 1080 @ 320 Hz for ultra-smooth gameplay. Whether you crave breathtaking visuals or high-speed action, this monitor adapts to your needs in an instant.
Experience the ultimate edge in intense, competitive gaming with the Philips Evnia monitor. Designed for gamers who demand ultra-smooth, lag-free visuals, this monitor delivers a 320 Hz refresh rate—way faster than standard displays. Say goodbye to frustrating frame drops that make enemies jump unpredictably on the screen. With this high-performance display, you'll see every critical movement in ultra-smooth motion, giving you the precision and clarity to stay ahead of the competition and take your shot with confidence.
The Philips Evnia with 0.5 ms Smart MBR effectively eliminates smearing and motion blur, and delivers sharper and more precise visuals to enhance your gaming experience. Fast-moving action and dramatic transitions will be rendered smoothly. It's the best choice for playing thrilling and twitch-sensitive games.
3.0
of 5
1
Review
TuxUser
12/06/2026
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Missing Linux Support for Display Management
As a Linux user, I am disappointed by the total lack of official Philips software support for display management on this operating system. Because Philips does not provide a Linux version of its monitor control utilities, I am forced to rely on community-developed, open-source software like 'Luminance' and 'ddcutil' just to adjust basic hardware settings like brightness and contrast without using the awkward physical buttons on the back of the screen. Moving forward, Philips should either release a cross-platform command-line utility, package their software as a Flatpak, or at the very least, ensure their monitor firmware strictly adheres to standard DDC/CI protocols so that open-source Linux tools can manage the display seamlessly without bugs.
This review was made for Gaming monitor 27M2N3200NF Full HD gaming monitor
Date of Use 2026-04-22
This review was made for Gaming monitor 27M2N3200NF Full HD gaming monitor
Date of Use 2026-04-22
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 Coverage based on CIE1976, sRGB Area based on CIE1931, NTSC Area based on CIE1976.
For best output performance, please always ensure that your graphic card is capable of achieving the maximum resolution and refresh rate of this Philips display.
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
Smart MBR adjusts brightness for blur reduction, so you cannot adjust brightness while Smart MBR is turned on. To reduce motion blur, the LED backlight will strobe synchronously with each screen refresh, which may cause a noticeable change in brightness.
Smart MBR is a gaming-optimised mode. Turning on Smart MBR may cause noticeable screen flickering. We recommended turning it off when you are not using the gaming function.
Please note that the low input lag feature is permanently enabled and cannot be switched off.
This monitor strives for sustainability: the stand's feet and headphone holder are made with 35% recycled plastic and monitor's chassis is made up of 85% post-consumer recycled plastic.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® support interface: DisplayPort.
Make sure to update NVIDIA® G-SYNC® driver to the latest version, see more information on NVIDIA website: https://www.nvidia.com/
Make sure that your graphic card supports NVIDIA® G-SYNC®.
The products and accessories listed on this leaflet may differ by country and region.
The monitor may look different from feature images.