Green monitors

Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Super energy efficient
The eco-friendly Philips 27" monitor is designed for sustainable productivity. Super-energy-efficient design delivers a new level of power savings. PowerSensor and LightSensor further reduce energy use while delivering crisp visuals.
Super energy efficient
The eco-friendly Philips 24" monitor is designed for sustainable productivity. Super-energy-efficient design delivers a new level of power savings. PowerSensor and LightSensor further reduce energy use while delivering crisp visuals