Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Green monitors
    Philips Sustainable Displays

    Philips Sustainable Displays

      Greener Tomorrow  with Philips


      Philips monitors feature innovative, ecologically-friendly technologies for a greener tomorrow. Energy efficiency, fully recyclable packaging, compliance with strict international environmental standards, and freedom from harmful substances such as mercury and PVC/BFR are some of the features to help building a brighter future for all.

      Our  favorite/s

      • Green monitors serie 272B1G/00

        LCD monitor with super energy efficiency

        272B1G/00

        Super energy efficient

        The eco-friendly Philips 27" monitor is designed for sustainable productivity. Super-energy-efficient design delivers a new level of power savings. PowerSensor and LightSensor further reduce energy use while delivering crisp visuals.
        Discover more
      • Green monitors - 242B1G/00

        LCD monitor with super energy efficiency

        242B1G/00

        Super energy efficient

        The eco-friendly Philips 24" monitor is designed for sustainable productivity. Super-energy-efficient design delivers a new level of power savings. PowerSensor and LightSensor further reduce energy use while delivering crisp visuals
        Discover more
        Sustainability Calculator

        Philips
        Sustainability Calculator

        Compare and calculate what you can save!
        Go to the calculator

        Technology for energy savings

        LightSensor icon

        LightSensor

        Senses ambient light and adjusts screen brightness accordingly.
        Power switch icon

        Zero Power Switch

        At the flick of the 0 watt hard switch you can completely cut off your monitor from AC power. This results in zero power consumption, reducing your carbon footprint even further.
        PoweSensor icon

        PowerSensor

        Senses movement and reduces power when not in use.
        Super Low power icon

        New low power backlight design

        Keep the same brightness but deliver low power consumption.
        ForestNation

        Philips monitors and ForestNation


        We want to convince consumers to buy environmentally friendly products and encourage everyone to participate in our efforts to make technology more sustainable and make informed choices to reduce carbon emissions, plastic waste and energy consumption. Therefore, with each purchase of one of our green displays, our customers automatically support the growth of the Philips monitors forest as we donate a portion of the profits to raise.
        Learn more
        Sustainable materials

        Sustainable materials


        Philips is committed to use sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. Therefore:

        We use 100% recycled packing material

        In some selected models we utilize up to 85% post-consumer recycled plastics.

        Restriction of  Hazardous Substances

        Hg free icon
        Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensures substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances.

        Halogen-free design to minimise environmental impact

        Mercury-free eco-friendly design

        Certified displays

        TCO icon
        Epeat logo
        Philips is continuously dedicated to improving business monitors, not only by reducing use of resources and energy, but also delivering true-to-life visuals with well-being and productivity focused innovations.

        Features to reduce environmental impact

        Efficiency icon
        Energy efficiency
        Energy star 8.0
        TCO Edge
        Packaging icon
        Packaging
        Slim design reduces packaging
        100% Recyclable packaging
        Substances icon
        Substances
        RoHS compliant
        Mercury free LED backlit display
        PVC/BFR-free housing
        Weight icon
        Weight
        Lightweight reduces transport costs
        Recycling icon
        Recycling & disposal
        100% Recyclable packaging
        EPEAT

        Philips Monitors top picks

        More from Philips Monitors

        Office monitors

        Professional use collection

        Unlock your productivity
        Learn more
        Docking monitors

        Docking monitors

        Powering your work life
        Learn more
        Touch monitors

        Touch monitors

        The right touch
        Learn more

        Help, support and updates

        Register your Monitor

        Create your free ‘My Philips’ account to register your new monitor. Once registered, we’ll notify you when new updates are available.
        Sign up to My Philips

        Software updates

        Keep your Philips Monitor performing at its best. If there’s a new software update, you’ll find it here. And if you’ve lost your drivers, you can download them here too for free.
        Find updates

        Support platform

        The quickest way to resolve any technical issues and settings is by checking the Philips Monitor troubleshooting guide. Use these handy tips and tricks to get your monitor back on track in no time.
        Find a solution

        Contact us

        We’re here to help. Whether you need advice in purchasing a Philips Monitor or support in setting it up, you can contact us by phone, email or online chat.
        Contact Philips