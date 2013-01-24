  • 2 year warranty

    Touch monitors
      Touch monitors - product 242B9T/00

        LCD monitor with SmoothTouch

        242B9T/00

        Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch

        A sturdy water- and dust-resistant touch-screen monitor for flexible use anywhere, with articulating stand to fit angles you need. Offering simple and intuitive use across applications, greatly boosts productivity.
        Discover more
      Touch monitors - product 222B9T/00

        LCD monitor with SmoothTouch

        222B9T/00

        Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch

        A sturdy water- and dust-resistant touch-screen monitor for flexible use anywhere, with articulating stand to fit angles you need. Offering simple and intuitive use across applications, greatly boosts productivity.
        Discover more
      Touch monitors - product 172B9T/00

        LCD monitor with SmoothTouch

        172B9T/00

        Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch

        A sturdy water- and dust-resistant touch-screen monitor for flexible use anywhere, with articulating stand to fit angles you need. Offering simple and intuitive use across applications, greatly boosts productivity.
        Discover more
      Touch monitors- product 162B9T/00

        LCD monitor with SmoothTouch

        162B9T/00

        Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch

        A sturdy water- and dust-resistant touch-screen monitor for flexible use anywhere, with articulating stand to fit angles you need. Offering simple and intuitive use across applications, greatly boosts productivity.
        Discover more

        Wide array of usage scenarios

        • Point of Sale (POS)

          Point of Sale (POS)

          Philips Touch Monitors are the perfect choice for all of your retail and Point of Sale needs. Connect to your POS terminal system for easy stock management, assist customers more efficiently, improve the check-out experience, and much more.

        • Point of Information (POI)

          Point of Information (POI)

          Philips Touch Monitors bring dynamism and convenience to Point of Information environments, allowing people to easily obtain information at airports, shopping malls, train stations, entertainment venues, and much more.

        • Hospitality

          Hospitality

          Philips Touch Monitors improve customer relations and satisfaction across the hospitality sector. Obtain data quickly, facilitate customer-employee interaction, build loyalty, streamline your workflow, and much more.

        • Education

          Education

          Philips Touch Monitors enhance the educational experience for students and teachers alike. Share information, accelerate learning and development, encourage curiosity, heighten enjoyment, boost IT skills, and much more.

        Boost Productivity

        Boost productivity
        • Toggle view

        Smart Stand


        Philips SmartStand allows you a flexible adjustment of the screen. Its Z-type structure enable various ergonomic positions thanks to a height adjustment, tilt and folding capabilities. You can set the stand upright, recline it backwards and almost flat on the table if required.

        Smart stand gif

        Why  Philips Touch Monitors?

        Smooth touch icon

        SmoothTouch

        Philips touch screen are based on Projected Capacitive technology for fluid response, with 10 multiple touch points. This technology is highly durable due to a glass overlay and will work with your finger, some latex gloves and a passive stylus-pen.
        Scratch Resistance icon

        Scratch
        resistance

        Our touch screens are covered by a glass overlay and ensures high durability and allows that the touch function keeps working even if the glass is scratched. This glass has 7H resistance, the level of quartz material to ensure protection to your touch monitor.
        Connectivity icon

        Smart
        connect

        Our touch monitors are equipped with universal connections: VGA, DVI, HDMI and DisplayPort input for digital signal. This helps you connect to any device no matter the connector. Connect via USB in order to enable the touch function. 

        Software compatibility


        Philips touch monitor have cross-platform compatibility with certain versions of

        Windows logo

        Windows

        Android logo

        Android

        LINUX logo

        Linux

