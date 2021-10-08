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  • Energy Label Europe D
    Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch
  • Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch
  • Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch
  • Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch
  • Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch
  • Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch
  • Energy Label Europe D
    Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch
  • Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch
  • Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch
  • Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch
  • Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch
  • Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch

MonitorLCD monitor with SmoothTouch

222B9T/00

4
| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product
Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch
A sturdy water- and dust-resistant touch-screen monitor for flexible use anywhere, with articulating stand to fit angles you need. Offering simple and intuitive use across applications, greatly boosts productivity.
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Brilliant interactive display with SmoothTouch

  • B Line

  • 22 (21.5"/54.6 cm diag.)

  • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)

SmoothTouch display for natural, fluid touch response

SmoothTouch display for natural, fluid touch response

This Philips display uses Projected capacitive 10-point touch technology for fluid response. You can fully utilise the new capabilities of touch-based applications and bring your older applications to life. Touch-type with 10 fingers or play exciting interactive games with your friends. Collaborate with colleagues interactively at work or school environment and increase your productivity and efficiency.

Monitor front surface meets IP65 for water and dust resistance

Monitor front surface meets IP65 for water and dust resistance

For less-than-perfect environments, you need a monitor that's designed to hold up to the splashes of water and dust that happen in the everyday world. Ingress Protection (IP) ratings defined in international standard IEC/EN 60529, are used to define levels of sealing effectiveness of electrical enclosures against intrusion from foreign bodies and moisture. This Philips display meets the international IP rating for water and dust resistance. It will hold up to the water splashes and dust that happen in the everyday world.

16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

16:9 Full HD display for crisp, detailed images

Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

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4.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

08/10/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Touch screen monitor

It good screen, colours good, touch screen nice to use, two moans, 1 sound not very good, two the top should have been square not with a angled as you cannot put a web cam on springs off with crocodile clip. Had to make a wooden block to use it

Pros

Great touch screen

Cons

Poor sound.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Monitor 222B9T LCD monitor with SmoothTouch

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Monitor 222B9T LCD monitor with SmoothTouch

28/01/2021

Italia

Italia

monitor touch ottimo

Uso il monitor nel mio negozio come punto cassa , per navigare,homebanking.,ottimo lo consiglio anche per produttività.

Pros

molto reattivo ,fludo bella estetica ,funzionale

Cons

molti riflessi in ambienti molto luminoso

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 162B9T Monitor LCD con SmoothTouch

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 162B9T Monitor LCD con SmoothTouch

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Disclaimers

  1. Response time value equal to SmartResponse

  2. Glove material and thickness: Nitrile (0.15 mm), Cotton (0.31 mm), CPE (0.03 mm), PVC (0.12 mm)

  3. Please refer to "SmoothTouch" in the user manual for more details on operating system support when using the touch function.

  4. Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard

  5. EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.

  6. The monitor may look different from feature images.