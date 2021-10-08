2 year warranty
B Line
22 (21.5"/54.6 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
This Philips display uses Projected capacitive 10-point touch technology for fluid response. You can fully utilise the new capabilities of touch-based applications and bring your older applications to life. Touch-type with 10 fingers or play exciting interactive games with your friends. Collaborate with colleagues interactively at work or school environment and increase your productivity and efficiency.
For less-than-perfect environments, you need a monitor that's designed to hold up to the splashes of water and dust that happen in the everyday world. Ingress Protection (IP) ratings defined in international standard IEC/EN 60529, are used to define levels of sealing effectiveness of electrical enclosures against intrusion from foreign bodies and moisture. This Philips display meets the international IP rating for water and dust resistance. It will hold up to the water splashes and dust that happen in the everyday world.
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.
4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
KoshNaranek
08/10/2021
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Touch screen monitor
It good screen, colours good, touch screen nice to use, two moans, 1 sound not very good, two the top should have been square not with a angled as you cannot put a web cam on springs off with crocodile clip. Had to make a wooden block to use it
Pros
Great touch screen
Cons
Poor sound.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 222B9T LCD monitor with SmoothTouch
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Monitor 222B9T LCD monitor with SmoothTouch
casadelcaffè
28/01/2021
Italia
monitor touch ottimo
Uso il monitor nel mio negozio come punto cassa , per navigare,homebanking.,ottimo lo consiglio anche per produttività.
Pros
molto reattivo ,fludo bella estetica ,funzionale
Cons
molti riflessi in ambienti molto luminoso
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 162B9T Monitor LCD con SmoothTouch
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 162B9T Monitor LCD con SmoothTouch
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
Glove material and thickness: Nitrile (0.15 mm), Cotton (0.31 mm), CPE (0.03 mm), PVC (0.12 mm)
Please refer to "SmoothTouch" in the user manual for more details on operating system support when using the touch function.
Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
The monitor may look different from feature images.