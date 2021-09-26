2 year warranty
B Line
24 (23.8"/60.5 cm diag.)
1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
This Philips display uses Projected capacitive 10-point touch technology for fluid response. You can fully utilise the new capabilities of touch-based applications and bring your older applications to life. Touch-type with 10 fingers or play exciting interactive games with your friends. Collaborate with colleagues interactively at work or school environment and increase your productivity and efficiency.
For less-than-perfect environments, you need a monitor that's designed to hold up to the splashes of water and dust that happen in the everyday world. Ingress Protection (IP) ratings defined in international standard IEC/EN 60529, are used to define levels of sealing effectiveness of electrical enclosures against intrusion from foreign bodies and moisture. This Philips display meets the international IP rating for water and dust resistance. It will hold up to the water splashes and dust that happen in the everyday world.
Picture quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. This display features enhanced Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution. With Full HD for crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colours, expect a true-to-life picture.
4.4
of 5
12
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
lazoon
26/09/2021
United Kingdom
Fantastic Monitor !
great picture and features and the power sensor is a great idea. I wish i had bought 2 while they were still available
Pros
4 video inputs with sound and a usb 3 Hub built in that you can use for charging and adjustable stand
Cons
the sound might not be Hifi but then its primarily a monitor - not a real problem
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 252B9 LCD monitor with PowerSensor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 252B9 LCD monitor with PowerSensor
S.Y.R
03/05/2021
Nederland
Gemakkelijk en snel in gebruik genomen
Ben je op zoek naar een USB-C monitor dan is deze monitor de beste optie. Je kunt voor 24 maar ook 27 inch kiezen. Snel en erg gemakkelijk gemonteerd en geïnstalleerd. Erg handige voet en ook in hoogte verstelbaar. Duidelijke handleiding die je erdoorheen helpt. Fastcharger is ideaal om je smartphone mee op te laden. Ook de draadloze toetsenbord en muis aangesloten op de monitor. Geluid valt overigens wel tegen. Dat is jammer.
Pros
USB-C, Scherp beeld, fastcharger, hoeveelheid aansluitingen, kantelbaar.
Cons
Geluid
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Business Monitor 243B9 LCD-monitor met USB-C
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Business Monitor 243B9 LCD-monitor met USB-C
FH kijkt
29/12/2020
Nederland
fantastische monitor
Wow, is hert 1e wat mij uit de mond ontsnapte toen ik de monitor aangesloten had. Mooi beeld, goed leesbaar dus een topper! Echt een top Philipsproduct
Pros
alles!
Cons
geen!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273B9 LCD-monitor met USB-C
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 273B9 LCD-monitor met USB-C
"IPS" word mark / trademark and related patents on technologies belong to their respective owners.
Glove material and thickness: Nitrile (0.15 mm), Cotton (0.31 mm), CPE (0.03 mm), PVC (0.12 mm)
Response time value equal to SmartResponse
Please refer to "SmoothTouch" in the user manual for more details on operating system support when using the touch function.
Fast charging complies with USB BC 1.2 standard
EPEAT rating is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit https://www.epeat.net/ for registration status in your country.
The monitor may look different from feature images.