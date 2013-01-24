Even though there are significant differences between men and women's skin, as men's is thicker than women's, dryness occurs in all genders. That is why it's important to identify what is the main cause of your dryness. These are some of the most common causes of dry skin in men.

Cold weather is perhaps the most common symptom of this dry and tight feeling we get as it gets cold outside. This happens because cold weather pulls water from the skin and thus harms it.1 As a consequence, this leaves the top layer moisturised, making it fragile to the low temperatures. That is why the so-called “winter itch” often leads to dryness and dehydration.

Hot showers are the first thing we seek after coming back home from a long day in the cold. However, did you know that taking very hot showers, with water temperature above 40 degrees Celsius, can lead to serious irritations? This happens as hot water strips the natural oils from your body, leaving it dehydrated.

Soaps work by removing excess oils, dirt, and grease. Unfortunately, they cannot distinguish between natural oils and unwanted excess oils. As a result, you run the chance of causing severe over drying of your skin. In addition, added fragrances in some soaps and even shaving foams might cause irritation and itchiness.