Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Products
    HX6352/42 Philips Sonicare For Kids Sonic electric toothbrush
    Please be aware that your product may differ in colour from this picture but the support information is the same
    View product

    Philips Sonicare For Kids Sonic electric toothbrush

    HX6352/42

    How to charge my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush

    Depending on the model you have, you can charge your Philips Sonicare Toothbrush in different ways. Always use the original charger that came with your toothbrush, as not all Sonicare chargers are compatible with all toothbrushes. Read below on how to charge your Philips Sonicare Toothbrush.

    Charging your Philips Sonicare Toothbrush with a standard charger

    Follow these instructions:
    1. Plug the charger into a live outlet
    2. Place the toothbrush handle on the charger
    3. The battery indicator will start flashing* to indicate that your toothbrush is charging and will stop flashing when your toothbrush is fully charged. This can take up to 24 hours.
    You can always keep your Philips Sonicare Toothbrush on a plugged-in charger between brushing. This will not affect the battery lifespan of your toothbrush.

    *Note: DailyClean 1100 does NOT have a battery light indicator.
    How to charge the Philips Sonicare toothbrush

    Charging your Sonicare Toothbrush with the charging glass

    Follow these instructions on how to charge your toothbrush with a charging glass or charging stand.
    1. Place your toothbrush handle in the charging glass or stand and place it on the charging base
    2. Plug the charging base into an outlet
    3. The battery indicator will start flashing white or green to indicate that your toothbrush is charging
    The battery indicator* stops flashing when your toothbrush is fully charged. It can take up to 24 hours before your toothbrush is fully charged.

    *Not all charging glass chargers are compatible across handles that came with a charging glass.  Make sure that you use the charger that came with your toothbrush. 
     
    How to charge the DiamondClean Smart with the charging glass

    Charging your Sonicare Toothbrush with the travel case

    Follow these instructions on how to charge your toothbrush with a travel case.
    1. Place the toothbrush handle in the travel case
    2. Connect a mini USB cable from the travel case to the USB adapter or a laptop
    Some models come with a built-in USB cable, which is located at the bottom of your travel case.

    The battery indicator will start flashing white or green to indicate that your toothbrush is charging. It will stop flashing when your toothbrush is fully charged. This can take up to 24 hours.
    How to charge the DiamondClean Smart with the travel case

    Charging your Sonicare Toothbrush with the charging pad

    Follow these instructions on how to charge your toothbrush with the wireless charging pad.
    1. Plug the USB cable into the wall adapter and plug into a live outlet
    2. Place the toothbrush handle on the raised surface of the charging pad
    3. The charging pad beeps and the battery indicator will start flashing white to indicate that your toothbrush is charging
    4. The battery indicator stops flashing and turns solid white when your toothbrush is fully charged
    For further instructions, please refer to your user manual. 
    How to charge the DiamondClean with the charging pad

    The information on this page applies to the following models: HX6352/42 , HX6850/57 , HX9911/39 , HX9911/53 , HX9914/54 , HX9914/57 , HX9914/55 , HX6888/63 , HX9354/38 , HX9611/22 , HX9611/21 , HX6859/29 , HX9331/32 , HX9391/92 , HX9361/62 , HX9351/52 , HX9691/02 , HX3212/61 , HX9901/14 , CP0555/01 , HX6803/04 , HX6807/34 , HX6800/03 , HX6877/29 , HX6874/47 , HX6871/47 , HX6856/10 , HX6852/10 , HX6850/10 , HX6806/03 , HX6805/03 , HX6803/03 , HX6801/03 , HX6870/47 , HX6876/29 , CP0551/01 , CP0557/01 , CP0556/01 , CP0552/01 , HX6859/17 , CP0535/01 , HX6912/44 , HX6912/54 , CP0545/01 , CP0547/01 , CP0546/01 , CP0553/01 , HX9924/14 , HX9954/53 , HX9924/44 , HX9392/39 , CP0465/01 , CP0558/01 , CP0466/01 , HX9000/01 , HX6311/17 , HX9903/13 , HX6515/06 , HX6232/20 , HX9191/07 , HX9191/06 , CP0473/01 , CP0475/01 , HX9311/04 , HX6251/42 , HX6911/50 , HX6251/40 , HX6632/25 , HX6251/41 , HX6632/24 , HX8931/10 , HX6921/43 , HX9342/09 , HX9382/09 , HX3212/01 , HX6322/04 , HX3214/21 , HX3214/11 , HX3214/02 , HX3214/01 , HX6721/35 , HX9371/04 , HX8918/10 , CP0471/01 , HX9188/10 , HX6972/03 , HX8911/04 , HX9111/21 , HX9182/34 , HX9171/20 , HX9142/31 , HX6711/06 , HX6392/02 , HX6761/02 , HX6631/13 , HX9351/04 , HX9331/04 , HX6732/45 , HX9361/67 , CP0472/01 , HX6511/43 , HX6511/44 , HX6341/07 , HX6311/07 , HX6381/07 , CP0467/01 , CP0469/01 , CP0470/01 , HX9352/04 , HX9112/02 , HX9172/10 , HX9142/10 , HX9182/10 , HX6511/33 , HX9322/12 , HX9382/04 , HX9342/04 , HX9342/02 , HX9332/03 , HX9332/12 , HX9332/05 , HX9332/04 , HX5350/50 , HX6511/02 , HX5350/02 , HX6972/10 , HX6311/02 , HX6381/02 , HX6992/03 , HX6730/33 , HX6932/34 , HX6732/70 , HX6733/80 , HX6952/71 , HX6782/33 , HX6782/12 , HX6932/83 , HX6780/02 , HX6985/10 , HX6982/19 , HX6982/17 , HX6932/75 , HX6782/02 , HX6781/09 , HX6781/02 , HX6511/50 , HX6730/02 , HX6711/02 , HX5581/02 , HX6731/02 , HX6732/02 , HX6942/10 , HX6982/10 , HX6902/02 , HX6982/03 , HX6942/04 , HX6932/10 , HX6911/02 , HX5351/46 , HX5361/29 , HX5352/46 , HX5551/02 , HX5251/02 , HX5751/02 . Click here to show more product numbers Click here to show less product numbers

    Troubleshooting

    Device (1)
    Vibration (1)
    Noise (1)

    Search by product number.

    Search terms
    Recommended results
      Where can I find my product number?

      Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

       

      There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
      Look on the box
      Look on the box
      Look inside the product
      Look inside the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the product
      Look on the manual
      Look on the manual
      Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
      Search results for {words} ({number} products)

      We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

      Show products Hide products

      We found more than 1 product.

      Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

      Product image

      Product description

      Model number

      Back to all products
      Register your product
      Register your product

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register your product

      Subscribe  to our newsletter

      Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

      Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

      Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

      Discover
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now