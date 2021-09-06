If you would like to know whether you can use your Philips Curler or Hair Straightener on wet hair, find out here.

Styling wet or damp hair

We recommend using your Philips Hair Styler on dry hair. This is because wet hair is more prone to damage when styled at high temperatures. Straightening wet hair will not produce the desired results and will only damage your hair.

Furthermore, you also run the risk of getting an electric shock if you try to use electric products on wet hair.

For further instructions and warnings regarding the use of your Philips Hair Styler, please refer to your user manual or contact us.