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Where is the model and serial number of my Philips Hair Styler?

Depending on your hair styling device you may find the model and serial number on different locations on your hair care device. Model numbers for Philips Hair Stylers usually start with an HP or BH, followed by a number. The serial number has 4 digits in the format of YYWW (year and week.)

The information on this page applies to the following models: BHD720/13 , BHB886/00 , BHS752/00 . Click here to show more product numbers  ›

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