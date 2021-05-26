What does the ION function on my Philips Hair Styler do?
Turning on the ION functionality on your Philips Hair Styler or Straightener generates negative ions that neutralise positive ions in the atmosphere. This neutralisation process seals the hair cuticles and helps to reduce frizz and static. As a result, you get frizz-free, smooth and shiny hair.
