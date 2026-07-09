2 year warranty
The Cool Shot function on your Philips Hair Dryer releases cool air. Use this function at the end of your drying session to fix your hairstyle and get a shiny result.
The information on this page applies to the following models: BHD720/13 , HP4930/00 , HP4990/00 . Click here to show more product numbers ›
Can I wind the cord around My Philips Styler after use?
What does the Cool Shot function on my Philips Hair Dryer do?
Where is the model and serial number of my Philips Hair Styler?
Is my Philips hair styler asbestos-free?
What does the ION function on my Philips Hair Styler do?
How can I clean my Philips Hair Styler?