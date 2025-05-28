The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand¹
Your ultimate grooming set
20-in-1 for face, hair, body and intimate area
This ultimate Philips grooming set combines our most advanced trimmer with OneBlade technology and styling tools for face, hair, body, and intimate eara, giving you expert precision, versatility, and full control over your grooming routine.
Meet the All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series
Create your signature style with your Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series, designed for face, head, body and intimate area. This ultimate grooming set features unique OneBlade technology as well as our stainless steel blades and up to 20 tools for all your grooming needs.
Precision
A precise, even trim and sharp edges
With self-sharpening full metal blades, a premium precision comb, and unique OneBlade technology, the Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 delivers expert precision trimming and performance for face, hair, and body grooming.
Versatility
Versatile styling from head to toe
From precision trimming and sharp lines to comfortable total body grooming, your Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series is suitable for all your head, face and body grooming needs.
Quality and ease of use
Built for long-lasting performance
Designed to fit into your daily routine, the Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 is showerproof, durable, and easy to clean, ideal for grooming face, hair, and body with convenience, ease of use, and everyday efficiency.
Our trimmer comes with 20 tools so you can trim and style your facial hair, clip your hair and groom your body, conveniently encompassing all your grooming needs.
An even trim at a precise length for your perfect look
Our premium precision comb, with 11 length settings in 0.2 mm increments from 1 to 3 mm, delivers maximum precision to trim to the exact length you want for your perfect look.
Precise lines and sharp edges with OneBlade tech
The trimmer's fast moving cutter (6000 x per minute) powers through even the longest hair, with glide coating and rounded tips to protect your skin, so you can comfortably style and shave your beard. Clean up cheeks, chin and neck to shape your beard precisely.
Maximum precision with long-lasting performance
Self-sharpening steel blades deliver added strength for maximum precision as you trim, staying as sharp as day 1 with no blade oil required.
Powerful trimming even on the most demanding of beards
With BeardSense Technology, our trimmer scans your beard density 125 x per second to boost power in denser areas, giving you the right power for the best result.
Ready when you need it
Get up to 120 minutes of powerful trimming
Get a powerful, continuous grooming experience with your Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series. Our durable lithium battery delivers up to 120 minutes of runtime, with the option of a 5 minute quick charge for a single grooming session.
Built to last with up to 5 year warranty²
Enjoy ultimate reliability and performance with our durable grooming tools.
Ultimate precision and versatility
Get versatility with precision
Easily get the exact look you want. This unique set combines our most advanced and durable trimmer with OneBlade for all-over grooming.
Sustainability
Designed for life, built to last
At Philips, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint, delivering you more sustainable products that last longer.
The iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the world's most prestigious design awards. Organised from Germany since 1954, the iF label is a reliable sign of good design for consumers, brands and the design community.
Red Dot winner 2025
The Red Dot is the distinction for high design quality. Only products that demonstrate outstanding design are awarded the coveted seal of quality by the international jury.
Customer service and support
