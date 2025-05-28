Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Man trimming beard using Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000
    57 reviews

    All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series

    Stainless steel precision

    Suggested retail price

    This product is discontinued
    See all models
    The world's most preferred electric male grooming brand¹

    Your ultimate grooming set

    20-in-1 for face, hair, body and intimate area

    This ultimate Philips grooming set combines our most advanced trimmer with OneBlade technology and styling tools for face, hair, body, and intimate eara, giving you expert precision, versatility, and full control over your grooming routine.

    Meet the All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series

    Create your signature style with your Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series, designed for face, head, body and intimate area. This ultimate grooming set features unique OneBlade technology as well as our stainless steel blades and up to 20 tools for all your grooming needs.

    Alternative product photograph

    Precision

    A precise, even trim and sharp edges

    With self-sharpening full metal blades, a premium precision comb, and unique OneBlade technology, the Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 delivers expert precision trimming and performance for face, hair, and body grooming.

    Versatility

    Versatile styling from head to toe

    From precision trimming and sharp lines to comfortable total body grooming, your Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series is suitable for all your head, face and body grooming needs.

    Quality and ease of use

    Built for long-lasting performance

    Designed to fit into your daily routine, the Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 is showerproof, durable, and easy to clean, ideal for grooming face, hair, and body with convenience, ease of use, and everyday efficiency.

    User guide Product sheet

    Our Philips All-in-One range is regularly recognized and awarded for its high quality design.

    Check out all of our awards here now.

    View all
    View all
    OG BG 9000 Rambo&Kitt Feature Image (PPL) FIM 20in1 grooming set 9000

    20 tools for all your grooming needs

    Our trimmer comes with 20 tools so you can trim and style your facial hair, clip your hair and groom your body, conveniently encompassing all your grooming needs.

    OG_AiO_Rambo_and_Kitt_9000 Feature Image (PPL) Precision_comb_0.2mm

    An even trim at a precise length for your perfect look

    Our premium precision comb, with 11 length settings in 0.2 mm increments from 1 to 3 mm, delivers maximum precision to trim to the exact length you want for your perfect look.

    OG BG 9000 Rambo&Kitt Feature Image (PPL) FIM Unique OneBlade Techology 9000

    Precise lines and sharp edges with OneBlade tech

    The trimmer's fast moving cutter (6000 x per minute) powers through even the longest hair, with glide coating and rounded tips to protect your skin, so you can comfortably style and shave your beard. Clean up cheeks, chin and neck to shape your beard precisely.

    OG_AiO_Rambo_and_Kitt_9000 Feature Image (PPL) Self_sharpening_steel_blades

    Maximum precision with long-lasting performance

    Self-sharpening steel blades deliver added strength for maximum precision as you trim, staying as sharp as day 1 with no blade oil required.

    OG_AiO_Rambo_and_Kitt_9000 Feature Image (PPL) BeardSense_technology

    Powerful trimming even on the most demanding of beards

    With BeardSense Technology, our trimmer scans your beard density 125 x per second to boost power in denser areas, giving you the right power for the best result.

    Ready when you need it

    Hand holding Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000

    Get up to 120 minutes of powerful trimming

    Get a powerful, continuous grooming experience with your Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series. Our durable lithium battery delivers up to 120 minutes of runtime, with the option of a 5 minute quick charge for a single grooming session.

    Philips All-in-One Trimmer, up to 5 year warranty²

    Built to last with up to 5 year warranty²

    Enjoy ultimate reliability and performance with our durable grooming tools.

    video banner

    Ultimate precision and versatility

    Get versatility with precision

    Easily get the exact look you want. This unique set combines our most advanced and durable trimmer with OneBlade for all-over grooming.

    Road through forest showing low environmental impact

    Sustainability

    Designed for life, built to last

    At Philips, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint, delivering you more sustainable products that last longer.

    Learn More

    Select your Philips All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series

    Compare

    Reviews

    Awards

    iF Design Award 2025

    iF Design Award 2025

    The iF DESIGN AWARD is one of the world's most prestigious design awards. Organised from Germany since 1954, the iF label is a reliable sign of good design for consumers, brands and the design community.

    Red Dot winner 2025

    Red Dot winner 2025

    The Red Dot is the distinction for high design quality. Only products that demonstrate outstanding design are awarded the coveted seal of quality by the international jury.

    Customer service and support

    Get help with your product, find manuals, learn the best tips and tricks, and troubleshoot any problems

    CustomerSupport

    Support homepage

    Find all support topics and more

    MagnifyingGlass

    Find your product

    Search by model number and find product-specific information

    Clippin

    Shop parts and accessories

    Find your product parts and accessories

    All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series
    All-in-One Trimmer 9000 Series

    Disclaimer

    ¹ Online survey of 16,003 men, electric grooming users, conducted in 2024.
    ² 2 year warranty + 3 year extension upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase.
    * Quick charge option provides enough power for one trimming session
    ** Based on 2.3 times trimming facial hair per week, each session on av. 11.5 minutes
    *** Compared to the Philips All-in-One trimmer without the 41 mm cutting element
    **** Upon registration on Philips.com within 90 days of purchase
    Warranty icon

    We guarantee quality for lasting peace of mind

    View our warranty policy
    Refurbishment icon

    We give products a second chance with refurbishment*

    Shop Better Than New editions
    Parts and accessories

    We help you replace parts instead of products*

    Shop parts and accessories
    Sustainability icon

    We take responsibility for our impact

    Read our sustainability goals

    * Applicable only for Personal Care, Mother&Child Care and Household products

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.