      Striking brightness for extra safety

      Combining striking brightness with the kind of lifespan previously unavailable in such a high-performance bulb, Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 provides the visibility to keep you and your loved ones even safer on the road. See all benefits

        Striking brightness for extra safety

        The best blend of high performance and lifetime

        • Type of lamp: H4
        • Pack of: 1
        • 12 V, 60/55 W

        See more to drive safely

        With Philips X-tremeVision Pro150, you enjoy up to 150% brighter light(1). Drive home to your loved ones knowing that you can see clearly even in darkness and adverse weather conditions. Advanced filament design provides greater precision and luminance for better illumination of the road, while new Diamond Precision quartz-glass technology ensures more brightness.

        Up to 450 hours' use from a high-performance bulb(3)

        The new production technique for Philips Diamond Precision quartz glass increases light throughput as well as providing greater resistance to thermal shock and pressure. A tailor-made composition of precious gases further protects the filament from wear. That means more brightness and a longer lifespan of up to 450 hours (refers to H7; H4: 540 h), probably the longest from such a powerful bulb.

        Give yourself more time to spot and avoid hazards

        Because it can throw light up to 70 metres farther(2) ahead on the road, Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 increases your ability to react to potential hazards. Extending your safety distance means you and your passengers can enjoy a safer drive.

        Cool light gives a clearer view and more comfort

        Driving in dark conditions can be tiring for the eyes, leading to strained sight and a greater risk of fatigue. Projecting a whiter light of up to 3,400 K (refers to H7; H4: 3,600 K), Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 gives your view ahead greater contrast, which helps you identify and interpret approaching objects with increased confidence. Seeing more clearly keeps you alert for longer, making your drive safer and more enjoyable.

        Don't compromise on safety, change in pairs

        It simply makes more sense to change headlamp bulbs in pairs, rather than only replacing the failed one. Modern bulbs provide increased light output and superior performance, offering a safer driving experience. By replacing bulbs in pairs, you save time and cost, avoid the risk of headlight failure, benefit from a brighter and better balanced beam but above all, you make driving safer for yourself and your loved ones.

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Original Equipment Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Philips X-tremeVision Pro150 is compatible with car models of major brands, such as Audi, BMW, Ford, GM, Toyota and Volkswagen. See the product selector guide for more information.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product description

          Technology
          Halogen
          Type
          H4
          Range
          X-tremeVision Pro150
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Designation
          H4 12342 12 V 60/55 W P43t-38 B1
          Base
          P43t-38

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          60/55  W

        • Light characteristics

          Colour temperature
          3,600  K
          Lumens [lm]
          1,650 ±15% / 1,000 ±15%

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          540 h

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          12342XVPB1
          Ordering code
          00553330

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          B1
          EAN1
          8719018005533
          EAN3
          8719018005540

        • Packed product information

          Height
          12.9  cm
          Length
          9.5  cm
          Width
          3.6 cm  cm
          MOQ (for professionals)
          10
          Pack Quantity
          1

        • Outer pack information

          Height
          13.0  cm
          Length
          19.0  cm
          Width
          19.0  cm
          Gross weight per piece
          0.468  kg

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          More light
          Product highlight
          Up to 150% brighter light

            • 1 Brightness compared to legal minimum standard.
            • 2 Additional safety distance compared beam length to derived minimum after ECE regulation, based on 1 Lux. Farthest distance from the car.
            • 3 Applies to low beam application, differs for fog applications