Now 15% discount on all TV's
Now 15% discount on all TV's
Discontinued
10FF2CMW/00
Every picture tells your story
Larger screen, more viewing comfort! Display your digital photos in high-pixel-density quality and perfect digital colour with Philips PhotoFrame 10FF2CMW - now with two designer frames for a change of pace or to change with the season.
25.9 cm (10.2") LCD
23.9 cm (9.4") v.area
Chic frames are easy-to-change artistic design touches that snap on to PhotoFrame for a change of pace or to match a room's decor.
AC and onboard battery power give you the choice of operating your PhotoFrame on standard AC power or cordlessly with the onboard rechargeable battery.
Designer frames are easy-to-change, luxurious design touches in brushed aluminium and rich mahogany that you can attach to PhotoFrame for a change of pace or to match a room's decor.
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