    Ultinon Essential LED

    Headlight bulb

    11342UE2X2
      Stand out from the crowd

      All-new Philips Ultinon Essential LED provides the best value for your money. It comes in a compact all-in-one design featuring powerful brightness, stylish looks, dual heat-dissipation technology and 12 V and 24 V compatibility. See all benefits

        Stand out from the crowd

        Stylish LED lighting that's easy to fit

        • LED-HL [~H4]
        • 6500 K stylish white light
        • Compact design for better fit
        • Compatible with most cars
        Enjoy a stylish, white-light experience

        Enjoy a stylish, white-light experience

        For that modern, high-end style, customise your car with Philips Ultinon Essential LED headlight bulbs. With a colour temperature of up to 6500 Kelvin, these bulbs project a modern white light so you can always stand out from the crowd with a stylish beam.

        Excellent cooling via effective heat dissipation

        Excellent cooling via effective heat dissipation

        Optimal performance with superior durability places Philips Ultinon Essential LED headlight bulbs at the forefront of LED technology. Thanks to the dual heat-dissipation mechanism — built-in fan and an aluminium heatsink with anodising coating — these LED headlight bulbs disperse heat more effectively and efficiently. They can perform at their highest level of brightness for a longer period of time.

        Compact all-in-one design for plug-and-play use

        Compact all-in-one design for plug-and-play use

        Philips Ultinon Essential LED uses a brand-new bulb design that integrates the driver-box electronics into the body, allowing more space for the bulb in the headlamp and making fitting easy. Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: the one-piece design allows the centre ring to be taken out from the top easily, without unscrewing. Philips Ultinon Essential LED with its compact design fits a wide range of car models and can be easily installed by specialist mechanics.

        Experience improved visibility

        Experience improved visibility

        The uniform, accurate beam pattern lets you see and be seen more clearly. Thanks to the precise optical design of Philips Ultinon Essential LED, the light is projected just where you need it on the road. Not only will you be able to spot obstacles faster and drive with more confidence, you'll avoid blinding other drivers with dangerous glare, making everyone safer on the road. For a sharp beam, it's also important that the bulb is correctly positioned in your headlamp. Using the adjustable connector rings, you can ensure perfect alignment for optimal light performance and enhanced road safety.

        12 V and 24 V compatibility for wider application

        12 V and 24 V compatibility for wider application

        Philips Ultinon Essential LED is a perfect fit for a wide range of vehicles and is compatible with both 12 V and 24 V electrical systems. Reach out to anyone of our authorised partners or call centre for further details.

        Expect long-lasting performance, not early failure

        Expect long-lasting performance, not early failure

        With over 100 years of automotive lighting experience, Philips lighting ensures that our Automotive-Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality-control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards.

        Optional connector rings to fit most car models

        Optional connector rings to fit most car models

        Because H7 headlights feature a wide variety of lamp brackets, you can sometimes have trouble fitting LED lights, but not with Philips Ultinon Essential LEDs. Optional Philips LED connector rings ensure that they fit the largest selection of car models, so you can buy Philips LEDs with peace of mind.

        Technical Specifications

        • Packaging Data

          Packaging type
          X2
          EAN1
          8719018003829
          EAN3
          8719018003836

        • Product description

          Technology
          LED
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Range
          Ultinon Essential LED
          Type
          LED-HL [~H4]
          Homologation ECE
          NO
          Designation
          LED-HL [~H4]
          Base
          P43t

        • Electrical characteristics

          Wattage
          21  W
          Voltage
          12 V and 24  V

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Style
          Product highlight
          Philips LED lamps

        • Light characteristics

          Colour temperature
          6500 K
          Lumens
          HB: 1500, LB:1000

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          11342UE2X2
          Ordering code
          00382931

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          0.6019  g
          Height
          11.5  cm
          Length
          22  cm
          Net weight per piece
          503.4  g
          Width
          15.5  cm

        • Packed product information

          Gross weight per piece
          26.5  g
          Height
          12.7  cm
          Length
          10.6  cm
          Net weight per piece
          57.4  g
          Width
          4.8  cm
          MOQ (for professionals)
          12
          Pack Quantity
          2

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          1500 hrs

            • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements