2 year warranty
Discontinued
12258WHVSM
Safety has never been so attractive
Philips WhiteVision lights add an intense white Xenon look to your car headlights for a premium driving experience at night. The increased brightness with 60% whiter light makes WhiteVision the perfect combination of style and safety.
Type of lamp: H1
Pack of: 2+2
12 V, 55 W
w5w position lamps included
Outperforming any blue car bulbs on the market, Philips WhiteVision headlights are the right choice for drivers who want to drive with style without compromising on safety. With a high colour temperature and a stylish white cap, WhiteVision is the ultimate upgrade for your headlamps. The Philips-patented third generation coating technology is an evolutionary masterpiece making WhiteVision the first headlamp with a truly white light.
WhiteVision is ECE certified and the first road-legal intense white light. It gives you the ultimate visibility without compromising safety by dazzling the car in front.
Philips WhiteVision headlights (available in H1, H3, H4, H7, HB3) are designed to last. They offer you a long and reliable lifetime of 450 hours*. That's significantly higher than competitive offerings. This results in fewer replacements and more value for money. (*H4 and H7 tested at 13.2 V standard voltage)
4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
Seekind
20/11/2014
Deutschland
Gutes Weiß, gute Ausleuchtung
Gekauft für meinen proceed GT um den unschönen Kontrast zwischen gelblichen Hauptleuchten und den kaltweissen LED-Tagfahrlichtern zu beheben. Einbau ging 5 Minuten (Handschuhe nicht vergessen), erster Eindruck ist top! Kräftiges Weiß, Gelbstich mit bloßem Auge nicht feststellbar (per Digicam minimal zu sehen), Ausleuchtung sehr gut (60% mehr Licht jein... eher 40%). Bei Regen und Nebel sehr gut. Zur Lebensdauer kann ich noch nix sagen. Im Vergleich zu den gängigen Alternativen klar im oberen Bereich, nach meinem Empfinden aktuell Spitzenreiter.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for WhiteVision 12258WHVSM Fahrzeugscheinwerferlampe
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for WhiteVision 12258WHVSM Fahrzeugscheinwerferlampe
AndiG
28/03/2015
Deutschland
Kurz Lebensdauer
Macht ein super helles weißes Licht muss jedoch sagen das die Lebensdauer mehr als mieserabel ist. Angegebene Lebensdauer ist lange nicht erreicht. Die Birne war ca. ein halbes Jahr verbaut und hatte ca. 400-500 Betruebsstunden maximal. Nun ist die Erste kaputt. Und zu diesem Preis ist das nicht in Ordnung. Steige jetzt auf andere Marke um. MfG
This review was made for WhiteVision 12258WHVSM Fahrzeugscheinwerferlampe
This review was made for WhiteVision 12258WHVSM Fahrzeugscheinwerferlampe