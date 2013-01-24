Home
      Safety has never been so attractive

      Philips WhiteVision lights add an intense white Xenon look to your car headlights for a premium driving experience at night. The increased brightness with 60% whiter light makes WhiteVision the perfect combination of style and safety.

        Safety has never been so attractive

        Intense white Xenon effect

        • Type of lamp: H1
        • Pack of: 2+2
        • 12 V, 55 W
        • w5w position lamps included
        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

        A premium driving experience with intense white Xenon effect

        Outperforming any blue car bulbs on the market, Philips WhiteVision headlights are the right choice for drivers who want to drive with style without compromising on safety. With a high colour temperature and a stylish white cap, WhiteVision is the ultimate upgrade for your headlamps. The Philips-patented third generation coating technology is an evolutionary masterpiece making WhiteVision the first headlamp with a truly white light.

        100% road legal, 100% intense white light

        WhiteVision is ECE certified and the first road-legal intense white light. It gives you the ultimate visibility without compromising safety by dazzling the car in front.

        Best-in-class lifetime for extended driving pleasure

        Philips WhiteVision headlights (available in H1, H3, H4, H7, T4W and W5W) are designed to last. They offer you a long and reliable lifetime of up to 450 hours*. That's significantly higher than competitive offerings. This results in fewer replacements and more value for money. (*H4 and H7 tested at 13.2 V standard voltage)

        Crisp beam with intense white light

        With up to 3700 Kelvin and an intense white light, Philips WhiteVision headlights illuminate the road ahead with a crisp white beam that eliminates darkness instantly. The premium beam for a premium driving experience.

        Greater contrast for improved visibility and safer driving

        Maximum white light with a colour temperature of up to 3700 Kelvin means your headlights give better reflections from road markings and signs. Whiter light keeps you alert at night, so you can enjoy a more comfortable driving experience.

        Philips car lamps are highly resistant

        UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to extreme temperatures and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of early failure. Philips UV-Quartz glass car lamps allow more pressure inside the lamp to produce a more powerful light and extended lifetime.

        Up to 60% more vision to maximise clarity

        Light output improved by up to 60%, enabling you to be seen more clearly by other road users. This improves safety, giving you more time to react to potential hazards.

        White Xenon effect colour match for high-end look

        Supplied with two colour-matching w5w position lights, WhiteVision gives your car lights the premium look of high-end cars.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product description

          Technology
          Halogen
          Type
          H1
          Range
          WhiteVision
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Designation
          H1 WhiteVision
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Base
          PX26d

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          55  W

        • Light characteristics

          Lumens
          1550 ±15%  lm
          Colour temperature
          Up to 3700   K

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          Up to 350 h

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          12258WHVSM
          Ordering code
          34022830

        • Packaging Data

          EAN1
          8727900340228
          EAN3
          8727900340235
          Packaging type
          SM

        • Packed product information

          Pack Quantity
          2
          MOQ (for professionals)
          5
          Height
          12.8  cm
          Length
          11.0  cm
          Width
          4.7  cm

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          1.44  g
          Height
          13.6  cm
          Length
          34.7  cm
          Width
          26.8  cm

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Style
          Product highlight
          Intense white Xenon effect

