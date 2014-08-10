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Discontinued

ColorVisionGreen car headlight bulb

12342CVPGS2

4

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Restyle with light

ColorVision adds a touch of colour to your car optics in blue, green, yellow or purple. These innovative coloured car bulbs are certified road-legal, so you can customise your ride while still projecting safe white light.

See all benefits

Add a touch of colour

Restyle with light

  • Type of lamp: H4

  • Pack of: 2

  • 12 V, 60/55 W

A new coating technology turns light into a touch of colour

A new coating technology turns light into a touch of colour

Thanks to a special coating on the lamps, Philips ColorVision adds a touch of colour which is in line with European regulations. So you can customise your ride while still projecting safe white light.

Available in most popular automotive lamp types: H4 and H7

Available in most popular automotive lamp types: H4 and H7

To find out which Philips ColorVision lamp fits your car, go to www.philips.com/automotive

Colour your lights blue, green, yellow or purple

Colour your lights blue, green, yellow or purple

Philips ColorVision allows to add a personalised touch of colour to your car optics. Choose from blue, green, yellow or purple and customise your ride.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

10/08/2014

Nederland

Nederland

heel apart produkt voor optimale veiligheid

heb de groene colorvision mogen testen. Het licht schijnt veel verder vooruit waardoor het zicht vooruit veel groter wordt! dus VEILIGER RIJDEN!!! alleen hiervoor moet je ze aanschaffen! heb voor de groene kleur gekozen maar dat zie je niet echt alleen van een grotere afstand. Verwacht dat de levensduur ook langer is. samen met de veiligheid rechtvaardigt dit de duurdere prijs. veiligheid is onbetaalbaar!!! uiteindelijk zeer tevreden over deze lampen!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ColorVision 12342CVPGS2 Groene autolamp

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ColorVision 12342CVPGS2 Groene autolamp

16/07/2014

Nederland

Nederland

De ultieme toevoeging aan onze (groene) sportstrepen

We houden er van om onze auto (MINI Cabrio) te pimpen: sportvelgen, andere grille en custom groene dubbele sportstrepen. De groene autolampen zijn dus de ultieme toevoeging.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ColorVision 12342CVPGS2 Groene autolamp

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for ColorVision 12342CVPGS2 Groene autolamp

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