2 year warranty
Discontinued
12342CVPGS2
Restyle with light
ColorVision adds a touch of colour to your car optics in blue, green, yellow or purple. These innovative coloured car bulbs are certified road-legal, so you can customise your ride while still projecting safe white light.
Type of lamp: H4
Pack of: 2
12 V, 60/55 W
Thanks to a special coating on the lamps, Philips ColorVision adds a touch of colour which is in line with European regulations. So you can customise your ride while still projecting safe white light.
To find out which Philips ColorVision lamp fits your car, go to www.philips.com/automotive
Philips ColorVision allows to add a personalised touch of colour to your car optics. Choose from blue, green, yellow or purple and customise your ride.
4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
franske54
10/08/2014
Nederland
heel apart produkt voor optimale veiligheid
heb de groene colorvision mogen testen. Het licht schijnt veel verder vooruit waardoor het zicht vooruit veel groter wordt! dus VEILIGER RIJDEN!!! alleen hiervoor moet je ze aanschaffen! heb voor de groene kleur gekozen maar dat zie je niet echt alleen van een grotere afstand. Verwacht dat de levensduur ook langer is. samen met de veiligheid rechtvaardigt dit de duurdere prijs. veiligheid is onbetaalbaar!!! uiteindelijk zeer tevreden over deze lampen!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ColorVision 12342CVPGS2 Groene autolamp
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ColorVision 12342CVPGS2 Groene autolamp
MINIpoisonivy
16/07/2014
Nederland
De ultieme toevoeging aan onze (groene) sportstrepen
We houden er van om onze auto (MINI Cabrio) te pimpen: sportvelgen, andere grille en custom groene dubbele sportstrepen. De groene autolampen zijn dus de ultieme toevoeging.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ColorVision 12342CVPGS2 Groene autolamp
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for ColorVision 12342CVPGS2 Groene autolamp