Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2 year warranty

    • Shop now, pay later with Klarna

    • Free delivery

    ColorVision

    Green car headlight bulb

    12342CVPGS2
    • Restyle with light Restyle with light Restyle with light
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      ColorVision Green car headlight bulb

      12342CVPGS2

      Restyle with light

      ColorVision adds a touch of colour to your car optics in blue, green, yellow or purple. These innovative coloured car bulbs are certified road-legal, so you can customise your ride while still projecting safe white light. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      ColorVision Green car headlight bulb

      Restyle with light

      ColorVision adds a touch of colour to your car optics in blue, green, yellow or purple. These innovative coloured car bulbs are certified road-legal, so you can customise your ride while still projecting safe white light. See all benefits

      Restyle with light

      ColorVision adds a touch of colour to your car optics in blue, green, yellow or purple. These innovative coloured car bulbs are certified road-legal, so you can customise your ride while still projecting safe white light. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      ColorVision Green car headlight bulb

      Restyle with light

      ColorVision adds a touch of colour to your car optics in blue, green, yellow or purple. These innovative coloured car bulbs are certified road-legal, so you can customise your ride while still projecting safe white light. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all headlights

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        ColorVision

        ColorVision

        Green car headlight bulb

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Make sure the lamp fits your car!

        Go to selector tool

        Restyle with light

        Add a touch of colour

        • Type of lamp: H4
        • Pack of: 2
        • 12 V, 60/55 W
        A new coating technology turns light into a touch of colour

        A new coating technology turns light into a touch of colour

        Thanks to a special coating on the lamps, Philips ColorVision adds a touch of colour which is in line with European regulations. So you can customise your ride while still projecting safe white light.

        Available in most popular automotive lamp types: H4 and H7

        Available in most popular automotive lamp types: H4 and H7

        To find out which Philips ColorVision lamp fits your car, go to www.philips.com/automotive

        Colour your lights blue, green, yellow or purple

        Colour your lights blue, green, yellow or purple

        Philips ColorVision allows to add a personalised touch of colour to your car optics. Choose from blue, green, yellow or purple and customise your ride.

        Coloured car lamps that are certified road legal

        Coloured car lamps that are certified road legal

        ColorVision lamps comply with all ECE regulations and come with a certification card to prove they are road legal. Keep it with you in your car at all times.

        Light up the road with up to 60% more white light

        Light up the road with up to 60% more white light

        Thanks to its technology, Philips ColorVision lights up the road with up to 60% more white light than any other standard lamp. So you see the road ahead more clearly, while your optics add a touch of colour.

        Designed for reflector optics for colour customisation

        Designed for reflector optics for colour customisation

        Philips ColorVision creates coloured effects by reflecting light into the lamp optics. Switch on your headlamps and light up with a touch of colour

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

        For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting

        Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

        Philips car lamps are made of high-quality quartz glass

        UV-quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650ºC and glass 800ºC) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability of increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce a more powerful light

        Philips car lamps are highly resistant to humidity

        Philips car lamps are highly resistant to humidity

        Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks: if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit.

        Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

        Philips car lamps are highly UV resistant

        Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass perfect for all driving conditions and ensuring their longevity

        React faster with more vision

        Increased visibility is proven to help you react faster while driving. With whiter light and up to 60% more vision, ColorVision increases your visibility compared to standard lamps. Anticipate any obstacles that might come your way more easily.

        Technical Specifications

        • Product description

          Technology
          Halogen
          Type
          H4
          Range
          ColorVision
          Application
          • High beam
          • Low beam
          Designation
          H4 ColorVision
          Homologation ECE
          YES
          Base
          P43t-38

        • Electrical characteristics

          Voltage
          12  V
          Wattage
          60/55  W

        • Light characteristics

          Lumens
          1650/1000 +-15%  lm
          Colour temperature
          3350  K

        • Lifetime

          Life time
          Up to 400 h

        • Ordering information

          Order entry
          12342CVPGS2
          Ordering code
          36787428

        • Packaging Data

          EAN3
          8727900367881
          EAN1
          8727900367874
          Packaging type
          S2

        • Packed product information

          Pack Quantity
          2
          MOQ (for professionals)
          10
          Height
          12.8  cm
          Width
          4.7  cm
          Length
          11  cm

        • Outer pack information

          Gross weight per piece
          0.66  kg
          Height
          13.6  cm
          Length
          29  cm
          Width
          12  cm

        • Marketing specifications

          Expected benefits
          Style
          Product highlight
          Add a touch of colour

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products