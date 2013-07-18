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  • Feel safe, drive safe
  • Feel safe, drive safe
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  • Feel safe, drive safe
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Discontinued

X-tremeVisioncar headlight bulb

12342XVB1

3.5
| (41) Reviews
Feel safe, drive safe
Philips X-tremeVision halogen headlamp offers up to 100% more vision. X-tremeVision is engineered with state-of-the-art technology for ultimate bright light. It is ECE compliant for road-legal use.
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Boosts your vision on the road

Feel safe, drive safe

  • Type of lamp: H4

  • Pack of: 1

  • 12 V, 60/55 W

See further and react faster with up to 100% more vision

Based on a unique product design, X-tremeVision offers the ultimate bright light on the road

Greater driving comfort and safety

X-tremeVision gives you a faster reaction time thanks to earlier recognition of obstacles and traffic signs. Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience and light is key in preventing accidents. This product actively prevents accidents by increasing overall visibility and road illumination.

Complies with the high quality standards of ECE homologation

X-tremeVision is fully compliant with ECE for road-legal use.

Technical specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

41

Reviews

18/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Safety and Performance Headlight Bulbs for Cars

I have been using this product since 2 years, Excellent Lighting, Beam travels to greater distance with sharp focus, very bright yellowish white light it produces after 1/2 n hour or so. Quite comfortable with these bulbs during night journey. For me bulbs lasted more than one and half years, still they are in working condition, recently I changed again with this same brand. Filament failure is rare, during my 2 years of experience I never seen filament failure with these bulbs. I strongly suggest these bulbs to every new car as better replacement ,to safeguard car's internal wiring and safe for bulb holders also. I am using Amica 1.1 ltr car.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb

18/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Safety and Performance Headlight Bulbs for Cars

I have been using this product since 2 years, Excellent Lighting, Beam travels to greater distance with sharp focus, very bright yellowish white light it produces after 1/2 n hour or so. Quite comfortable with these bulbs during night journey. For me bulbs lasted more than one and half years, still they are in working condition, recently I changed again with this same brand. Filament failure is rare, during my 2 years of experience I never seen filament failure with these bulbs. I strongly suggest these bulbs to every new car as better replacement ,to safeguard car's internal wiring and safe for bulb holders also. I am using Amica 1.1 ltr car.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb

05/05/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect

Perfect pair of bulbs with outstanding illumination power. Easy fit and so far they seem durable. Have them for 6 months and I cannot describe the difference in light output. Save yourself the trouble and search no longer.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb

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