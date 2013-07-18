2 year warranty
Discontinued
12342XVB1
Type of lamp: H4
Pack of: 1
12 V, 60/55 W
Based on a unique product design, X-tremeVision offers the ultimate bright light on the road
X-tremeVision gives you a faster reaction time thanks to earlier recognition of obstacles and traffic signs. Light is a fundamental part of the driving experience and light is key in preventing accidents. This product actively prevents accidents by increasing overall visibility and road illumination.
X-tremeVision is fully compliant with ECE for road-legal use.
3.5
of 5
41
Reviews
VINDISEL
18/07/2013
United Kingdom
Safety and Performance Headlight Bulbs for Cars
I have been using this product since 2 years, Excellent Lighting, Beam travels to greater distance with sharp focus, very bright yellowish white light it produces after 1/2 n hour or so. Quite comfortable with these bulbs during night journey. For me bulbs lasted more than one and half years, still they are in working condition, recently I changed again with this same brand. Filament failure is rare, during my 2 years of experience I never seen filament failure with these bulbs. I strongly suggest these bulbs to every new car as better replacement ,to safeguard car's internal wiring and safe for bulb holders also. I am using Amica 1.1 ltr car.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb
VINDISEL
18/07/2013
United Kingdom
Safety and Performance Headlight Bulbs for Cars
I have been using this product since 2 years, Excellent Lighting, Beam travels to greater distance with sharp focus, very bright yellowish white light it produces after 1/2 n hour or so. Quite comfortable with these bulbs during night journey. For me bulbs lasted more than one and half years, still they are in working condition, recently I changed again with this same brand. Filament failure is rare, during my 2 years of experience I never seen filament failure with these bulbs. I strongly suggest these bulbs to every new car as better replacement ,to safeguard car's internal wiring and safe for bulb holders also. I am using Amica 1.1 ltr car.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb
Gustavo
05/05/2013
United Kingdom
Perfect
Perfect pair of bulbs with outstanding illumination power. Easy fit and so far they seem durable. Have them for 6 months and I cannot describe the difference in light output. Save yourself the trouble and search no longer.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb